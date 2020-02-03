'Simply Brilliant': Trump Super Bowl Ad Sets Social Media Ablaze with Criminal Justice Theme

Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign debuted a Super Bowl ad Sunday aimed at highlighting the president’s successful efforts to implement criminal justice reform.

The ad features the story of Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced in the mid-1990s to life in prison, according to Reason.

Johnson was convicted of being involved in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, but her involvement was nonviolent.

Still, she was slapped with a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In 2018, Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence, reportedly after being asked to do so by reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

TRENDING: When NBC Reporter Refuses To Be Quiet, GOP Impeachment Hero Elise Stefanik Steps In & Crushes Her

Also in 2018, Trump signed into law the First Step Act, a prison reform bill that received significant bipartisan support.

Among other things, the legislation is meant to give offenders like Johnson a second chance.

“The First Step Act enacted commonsense reforms to make our justice system fairer and help inmates successfully transition back into society,” according to a White House statement.

“The First Step Act provided the opportunity for sentencing relief for certain defendants who received mandatory minimum sentences prior to the Fair Sentencing Act of 2010,” the statement added.

Do you think Trump's Super Bowl ad was a wise choice? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (6750 Votes) 1% (66 Votes)

Trump’s Super Bowl ad, the first of two advertisements his campaign was set to run during the game, aired during the first quarter.

“Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice are getting a second chance,” the ad’s caption reads.

“Politicians talk about criminal justice reform,” it adds.

“President Trump got it done.”

The ad also features footage of Johnson thanking Trump during a news conference.

RELATED: Seconds After Trump Finished, Pelosi Grabbed His Speech and Tore It into Pieces On-Air

Trump’s ad set social media ablaze, with conservative commentator Denise McAllister praising it as “simply brilliant.”

Donald Trump’s Criminal Justice Reform Super Bowl ad was simply brilliant. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/69Lazfd9tX — Denise McAllister (@McAllisterDen) February 3, 2020

This was a good ad highlighting a very good thing Trump did. @AliceMarieFree is a good friend and a wonderful person. https://t.co/FP0T9cir5u — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 3, 2020

Trump with an absolute DAGGER of an ad. He’s gonna get enough of the black vote to absolutely sink any chance his opponent has in 2020. Flat out robbing a constituency Democrats bank on. #SuperBowl — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 2, 2020

Super Bowl ads so far, ranked 1) Trump Superbowl ad 2) Snickers I am not spying Alexa ad 3) Every other ad = total garbage — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 3, 2020

I’ve done a ton of polling on criminal justice reform – that Trump campaign #SuperBowl ad is going to resonate stronger than most will realize… — Robert Blizzard (@robertblizzard) February 2, 2020

The Donald John Trump ad with Alice Johnson is a powerful indictment of our broken criminal justice system the president is reforming. Nice to see someone giving this man credit for what he has done for them and their family. #SuperBowlAd #Trump2020LandslideVictory — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) February 3, 2020

In a tweet, Trump noted that he “promised to restore hope in America.”

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

“That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.