Since Harris Hasn't Put Policies on Her Website, The Trump Campaign Created a Site for Her

Since Vice President Kamala Harris’ “joy” campaign has been very light on actual policy proposals so far, the Trump campaign created a policy website for her.

Harris, who became a presidential candidate a month ago and is now the Democratic nominee, has yet to put any policy positions on her campaign website.

Trump’s campaign site includes a 20-point platform.

Harris also has not conducted a news conference nor sat down for an interview with any reporter, according to Fox News.

“Kamala Harris has yet to tell voters what her policies are, so we thought we’d help them out. Kamala Harris wants to open the borders, raise taxes, and free criminals,” a Trump campaign representaive told Fox about the new website constructed for the Democrat.

Trump campaign trolls Harris, releases policy website for her since she still doesn’t have one. https://t.co/BIJMSPQGtu — GOP (@GOP) August 21, 2024

Topics addressed on kamala2024policies.com include the inflationary impact of Bidenomics and the lack of border security, as well as Harris’ support for the Green New Deal and eliminating private health insurance, among other issues.

Regarding Bidenomics, the website noted that Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in March 2021 for the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus bill, which economists on the left and right identified as the “original sin” that helped send prices soaring to 20 percent above when Biden took office.

Concerning the border, the website highlighted that Harris was named the “border czar,” who oversaw the “worst border crisis in U.S. history.”

Harris explained during an October 2023 interview, “the current administration’s immigration policies largely involve undoing the previous one’s work.”

During the last 3.5 years, there have been over 10 million illegal border crossings, when known so-called gotaways are included.

The total number of encounters during Trump’s entire four years in office was approximately 2 million, so less than the Biden-Harris administration’s one year average.

In 2019, Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal as a senator, which was estimated to cost between $50 trillion to $90 trillion over a ten-year period. The legislation sought to greatly reduce fossil fuel use, according to FactCheck.org.

The plan also involved providing health car coverage for everyone in the United States, as well as housing and economic security.

Harris has called for eliminating private health insurance, co-sponsoring Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare-for-All” bill in 2017, with an estimated cost at that time of $32 trillion over ten years, according to the Urban Institute.

While running for president in 2019 when asked during a CNN town hall whether her health care plan would eliminate private insurance, Harris said, “Let’s eliminate all of that.”

Kamala Harris says she wants to eliminate private insurance even if you like your planhttps://t.co/LnitxAyAh3 pic.twitter.com/XXKYgJErPI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Harris flip-flopped on the issue with the campaign saying she will not push for Medicare-for-All if she were elected president.

So it sounds like her campaign is indicating it wouldn’t be a priority, but if Congress were to pass such legislation, it seems pretty likely she would sign it, given she “always” has supported “Medicare-for-All.”

The Trump campaign’s policy website for Harris addresses a total of nine of issues, with linked citations backing each one.

