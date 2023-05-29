Singer Flamed for Her Twist on the National Anthem at Indianapolis 500: 'Disrespectful'

Folk and country singer Jewel gave a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” Sunday for the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

And the stylistic choice ended up not going over too well with fans.

You can check out the stripped-down version below:

.@jeweljk sings the national anthem at the greatest spectacle in racing. 🇺🇸 #Indy500 📺: NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/rpjuG1o2dk — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 28, 2023

Earlier in the month, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles announced Jewel was selected for the honor.

“For over a century, we’ve gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and the national anthem performance is a tradition that reminds us all of their sacrifice and bravery,” Boles said in a May 19 news release.

“Jewel’s rendition will be a memorable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC,” and that rang true with many taking to social media afterward to give their opinions on it.

It just wasn’t “memorable” the way Boles intended it.

“This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem. It was to the point of being disrespectful,” one Twitter user stated.

This is the perfect example of how not to do the national anthem. It was to the point of being disrespectful. https://t.co/LAVSt1YZ6x — Jacob 🇺🇸🏁 (@JacobRE1996) May 28, 2023

Another added, “I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice!”

I’m sorry, but the National Anthem should NEVER, be changed up like this. Good artist, bad choice! — TG MOMMA LAURA (@gmommalaura) May 28, 2023

“One of the worst National Anthem performances I’ve ever seen in my life. Not Roseanne bad, but up there,” another user wrote, making reference to the infamous 1990s rendition by comedian Roseanne Barr.

One of the worst National Anthem performances I’ve ever seen in my life. Not Roseanne bad, but up there. — @ForeverCART (@ForeverCART) May 28, 2023

While Jewel’s version received its share of criticism, some had a different take on the artistic effort — ranging from it fitting her style to just sounding like a classic Jewel song.

The singer has performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at other sporting events on the national stage — including a traditional version before Super Bowl XXXII in 1998 that clocked in as the shortest in Super Bowl history, and at the NBA All-Star Game in February, where she delivered a version similar to the one she performed on Sunday.

Regardless of the mixed opinions of Jewel’s performance, Josef Newgarden ended up winning the 107th running of the Indy 500.

