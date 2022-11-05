Singer Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home on Saturday. He was 34.

“It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA,” a representative of Carter told Page Six.

TMZ reported that Carter was found in his bathtub. According to unnamed law enforcement sources, police responded to a call at about 11 a.m. Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub.

Carter’s last tweet was directed at the embattled Kanye West.

“Yo Kanye let’s talk… man to man,” he tweeted late Thursday.

Yo Kanye let’s talk… man to man — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 4, 2022

Carter was a 1990s child star with songs including “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” He was the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Carter had TV roles in “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.” He also appeared on his family’s reality show, “House of Carters,” according to CNN.

Page Six noted that substance abuse, mental health problems and relationship issues had dogged Carter in recent years.

Melanie Martin, who had a child with Carter in November 2021, claimed earlier this year that he broke three of her ribs — a claim he denied.

Carter’s rep said that he “worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

According to TMZ, he was visited by police in September after his behavior during a live chat online had fans worried that he was doing drugs off camera.

Police said no drugs were found at the house, but Carter entered a rehab facility later that month.

Many shared their sadness at Carter’s passing.

Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter🎤💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 5, 2022

No…. This @aaroncarter news is heartbreaking… this kid had such a spark. Known him for years and always really liked him, he was warm and really funny. Loved putting on a show and he was good at it. Ill find some pics of us and post more later… damn RIP budddd #aaroncarter — Tyler Hilton (@TylerHilton) November 5, 2022

Feel terrible about Aaron Carter passing away. He always seemed like such a tortured soul. He just had his son. Now a boy is without a father and this man passed on far to young. Just a terrible tragedy of a day. RIP Aaron. — Joey Sasso (@joey_sasso) November 5, 2022

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.