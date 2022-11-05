Parler Share
Singer Found Dead at 34 - Last Tweet Was Directed at Kanye

 By Jack Davis  November 5, 2022 at 4:30pm
Singer Aaron Carter was found dead in his California home on Saturday. He was 34.

“It is with great regret to confirm Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA,” a representative of Carter told Page Six.

TMZ reported that Carter was found in his bathtub. According to unnamed law enforcement sources, police responded to a call at about 11 a.m. Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub.

Carter’s last tweet was directed at the embattled Kanye West.

“Yo Kanye let’s talk… man to man,” he tweeted late Thursday.

Carter was a 1990s child star with songs including “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.” He was the younger brother of Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys.

Carter had TV roles in “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.” He also appeared on his family’s reality show, “House of Carters,” according to CNN.

Page Six noted that substance abuse, mental health problems and relationship issues had dogged Carter in recent years.

Melanie Martin, who had a child with Carter in November 2021, claimed earlier this year that he broke three of her ribs — a claim he denied.

Carter’s rep said that he “worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family.”

According to TMZ, he was visited by police in September after his behavior during a live chat online had fans worried that he was doing drugs off camera.

Police said no drugs were found at the house, but Carter entered a rehab facility later that month.

Many shared their sadness at Carter’s passing.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation