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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, seen in a February photo, couldn't have been happy about the contents of a Democratic National Committee "autopsy" on the 2024 general election released this week, which analyzed the massive losses experienced by the Democratic Party over the past 15 years.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, seen in a February photo, couldn't have been happy about the contents of a Democratic National Committee "autopsy" on the 2024 general election released this week, which analyzed the massive losses experienced by the Democratic Party over the past 15 years. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Single Chart Shows DNC's Downfall Among the American Electorate Since 2009

 By Randy DeSoto  May 21, 2026 at 1:51pm
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A single chart shows the losses that Democrats have experienced in both federal and state offices to Republicans since 2009.

The chart was part of a 2024 election autopsy released Thursday by the Democratic National Committee.

“The sad truth is Democrats have lost ground at every level from inconsistent messaging and improper planning, even as the policies the Party advances continue to earn voter support at the ballot box,” concluded Democratic strategist Paul Rivera in the report he authored for the DNC.

“Ballot measures for Medicaid expansion, nonpartisan redistricting, wage increases, family leave, and reproductive freedom have passed in states where Democrats remain locked out of statewide offices,” he added.

“This divergence means the Party and our candidates have lost the confidence and trust of voters. In the face of misinformation and disinformation, our candidates have proven incapable of projecting strength, unity, and leadership, and voters have drifted away,” Rivera said.

He included a chart in his report, which shows that over the 16 years from 2009 to 2025, Republicans have gained 13 seats in the U.S. Senate and 41 seats in the U.S. House compared to Democrats.

Further, the GOP picked up a net of five new state governorships and 823 state legislative seats. Finally, Republicans have trifecta leadership — governor and both state legislative chambers — in 22 states, up from just nine in 2009.

Gallup reported in October 2024 that the issues voters deemed “extremely important” were the economy (52 percent), democracy in the U.S. (49 percent), terrorism/national security (45 percent), Supreme Court justice picks (45 percent), immigration (41 percent), education (38 percent), health care (37 percent), gun policy (37 percent), and abortion (37 percent).

Further, Navigator Research found in exit polls in the battleground states that inflation and immigration were the top issues determining who voters chose to represent them in Congress.

Thirty percent of voters said inflation was the top issue, and 28 percent said immigration and the border. With those issues in mind, voters in all seven swing states chose Donald Trump in 2024.

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Republicans also flipped four U.S. Senate seats during the election cycle, including wins for Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania, Bernie Moreno in Ohio, Tim Sheehy in Montana, and Jim Justice in West Virginia. The first three candidates ousted Democrat incumbents.

A Quinnipiac poll released earlier this month found 20 percent of the electorate approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their job, while 72 percent disapprove. That figure is near an all-time low of 18 percent approval in December 2025.

As for Republicans in Congress, 27 percent approve, and 67 percent disapprove, which is down from December when 35 percent approved and 58 percent disapproved.

Most often, the party not holding the White House does better in the midterm elections in the House, but there have been exceptions, including Democrats picking up seats in 1998 and Republicans in 2002.

Going into this year’s midterms, the Cook Political Report rates 210 seats as leaning Republican or likely Republican wins, to the Democrats’ 207, leaving 18 toss-ups, 14 of which are currently held by the GOP and four by the Democrats.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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