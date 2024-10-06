Erika Diarte-Carr of Utah has lived most of her life in comparative obscurity.

But as she approaches death at the age of 33, she has become known to thousands of strangers who have turned a GoFundMe that sought $5,000 for her funeral into a phenomenon of giving that has seen her crowdfunding appeal top $1.1 million as of Wednesday with more than 37,000 donations.

“It happened overnight. I never expected that,” she said, according to KTVX-TV.

“I never expected to have a big funeral service, or a lot of people reach out and help me. With the way it’s went, I’m just in shock … just very grateful for everybody and everything that’s been there.”

Diarte-Carr’s troubles began two years ago.

“These last 2 years I have been silently battling a rare terminal cancer,” she wrote, explaining she was diagnosed with small cell lung carcinoma.

“On May 7th, 2022, the day before Mother’s Day, I walked into the emergency room due to what I thought to be just a normal shoulder injury and walked out diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer along with the doctor’s words replaying in my head, ‘I hope you have a good support system at home because you’re going to need it, you have a long and hard journey ahead of you,’” she wrote.

“The doctor than proceeded to tell me that there were multiple tumors that had metastasized to other parts of my body including my skeletal, which is how we were able to find the tumor that was causing my shoulder pain. By that point the damage had already been done,” she wrote.

Her life grew worse.

In January, she was diagnosed with Cushing Syndrome, which, she wrote “has caused me so many other underlying issues such as rapid weight gain & swelling (60+ lbs in a matter of weeks), muscle and bone deterioration, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, Moon Face & so much more! This disease has already taken so much away from me and my family!”

She said she had been reluctant to go public, but felt cornered.

“I have been ashamed and embarrassed for people to know the truth, that I have kept this a secret for as long as I could but the physical effects are starting to take control and I can’t hide it any longer. I’ve never been good at accepting or asking for help but unfortunately, I believe I’ve come to a point in my life and health where that is no longer an option for me,” she wrote.

“I am no longer able to physically work which has put a major financial burden on me. I understand we all go through hard times so anything helps. Whether it be your love & support, a donation, sharing my story, or sending love, prayers, positive & healing vibes. All is accepted and very much appreciated,” she wrote.

Then came a crushing update on Sept. 18.

“Due to my prognosis, I have decided to discontinue treatments as they will no longer help. I have been given 3 months to live. 3 months to spend with my babies and loved ones. 3 months to make the best of what time I have left,” she wrote, speaking of her two children – Jeremiah, 7, and Aaliyah, 5.

“During these next couple of months I need to make sure my kids will be ok after I am gone. I am faced now with the most difficult thing of planning my own funeral. Due to me not being able to work for months now I do not have any finances saved up or any life insurance set aside for this situation. I have looked into the expenses and I am needing to raise about $5,000 to ensure funeral costs are covered plus I’m wanting to leave something behind for my babies,” she wrote.

Donors responded in droves.

As the donated amount climbed, she tried to assure potential givers that donations will go to a good cause.

“FOR ANYONE’S CONCERN , ALL THE FUNDS THAT HAVE EXCEEDED MY FUNERAL COST GOAL WILL BE NOW PUT INTO A TRUST FUND FOR MY BABIES THAT WAY I CAN LEAVE BEHIND SOMETHING FOR THEM AND I CAN STILL ENSURE THEY ARE GOING TO BE OK AS THEY GROW UP,” she wrote.

“We’re planning stuff now as far as like taking a family trip and doing things that can have or keep when I’m gone, memories. We’re planning a camping trip to our family’s land,” she said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

