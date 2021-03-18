The sister of a slain police officer said safety is being “thrown away” in the city of Los Angeles because of the county district attorney’s policies.

Anahi Diaz told “Fox & Friends” Thursday that Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s policies make it “really scary to be living in the city of L.A. right now.”

Gascón became the county’s district attorney in November and immediately announced a series of special directives including the elimination of cash bail for misdemeanors and other non-violent felonies, a ban on future sentencing enhancements and an end to the use of the death penalty, according to KCBS-TV.

“He is victimizing families. He is potentially putting more harm to his people of L.A. He should be protecting the people of L.A.,” Diaz said to “Fox & Friends.”

“With these new laws and policies that he is putting in, this is just giving a green light to criminals in L.A. … [to] run loose in the city.”

Diaz’s brother, 24-year-old Officer Juan Jose Diaz, was shot and killed in July 2019 when he confronted a man who was marking a wall with gang graffiti.

Authorities say he was shot as he tried to drive away to avoid any escalation of violence.

“It was in his nature to protect,” Diaz said about her brother.

“In elementary school all of his projects said, ‘When I grow up, I want to be a police officer’ and he did everything possible to make sure that he lived up to his dream that he desperately waited for.”

The incident occurred during a two-hour series of crimes by gang members, according to detectives.

Two men and a woman were arrested in August 2019 and faced multiple charges, including murder with a gang allegation, in connection to Officer Diaz’s murder.

“We feel like we’re being victimized again by the city’s prosecutor,” Diaz told “Fox & Friends,” saying that her family had hoped for “at least a life sentence” before Gascón took office.

“He’s playing with people’s lives. He is not seeing the safety that is being thrown away in the city of L.A. I mean, crime has gone through the roof right now. And it’s scary, it’s scary to be living in the city of L.A. right now.”

She said that there are “numerous” families who are similarly affected by Gascón’s policies.

“He’s choosing criminals’ sides over the victims and we’re being victimized over and over again,” Diaz said.

On Tuesday, a majority of the Beverly Hills City Council adopted a resolution of a vote of no confidence in Gascón as he faces calls to leave office, according to KCBS.

