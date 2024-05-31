Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who has long been a thorn in the side of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, has bolted the party.

“My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation,” Manchin, who is not seeking re-election, wrote in a post on X.

My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation. pic.twitter.com/tvMB2N87AW — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) May 31, 2024

Manchin expanded upon that in a post on his website.

“From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what’s best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics. Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together. It’s who I am. It’s who I will always be. I have never seen America through a partisan lens,” he wrote.

“However, since becoming a United States Senator in 2010, I have seen both the Democrat and Republican parties leave West Virginia and our country behind for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy,” Manchin continued.

News: Democratic @Sen_JoeManchin files as an independent: “To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority.” pic.twitter.com/3SkjYrGGbk — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 31, 2024

Will Republicans win the Senate in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1138 Votes) No: 4% (46 Votes)

“Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground,” he wrote.

“To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority,” he wrote.

Manchin is the second Democratic senator to leave the party in the past two years. In December 2022, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who was elected as a Democrat, changed her party registration to an independent. During 2021 and 2022, when Democrats had a majority in both houses of Congress, Manchin emerged as a barrier to efforts to push through some pieces of President Joe Biden’s agenda, angering progressives.

Politico noted that as an independent, Manchin still has time to get on the November ballot for either his current Senate seat or to run for governor.

A report by Axios said Manchin is being courted by Democrats to enter the race for governor.

If he does so, it sets up a familiar rematch. The GOP candidate, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, lost to Manchin in 2018 when Morrisey tried to unseat Manchin.

Manchin has not put s stop to rumors of a possible candidacy by ruling out running for governor, according to Fox News, but has said that Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, the Democratic nominee, is a friend of his.

Williams said he does not expect Manchin to enter the race, according to the West Virginia MetroNews Network.

“Unless Joe Manchin is the most duplicitous person on the face of the earth, which I don’t believe he is because he’s been a friend for over 40 years now, I don’t see that these rumors have any legs,” Williams said.

However the outlet also reported, without naming its sources, that Manchin is being urged by moderate Republicans to enter the race.

State Republican Chairman Matt Herridge said he has seen no evidence of a groundswell to draft Manchin.

“Republican voters spoke loud and clear in selecting Patrick Morrisey as the nominee and the next Governor of West Virginia,” he said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.