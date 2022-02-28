Six American Special Ops Vets Take Up Zelenskyy's Offer to Join New Unit of Foreign Fighters for Ukraine

As was the case last summer, U.S. special operations veterans reportedly are stepping up to help people in a war zone in need.

Christopher Miller with BuzzFeed News reported, “A group of 10 special operations forces veterans are staging in Poland and preparing to cross into Ukraine, where they plan to take up President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his offer to ‘join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world,’ according to a U.S. Army veteran arranging their passage.”

“The group, composed of six U.S. citizens, three Brits, and a German, are NATO-trained and experienced in close combat and counterterrorism. They want to be among the first to officially join the new International Legion of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine that Zelenskyy announced Sunday,” Miller added.

Zelenskyy described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a war “against democracy.”

“This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence,” he said, Axios reported.

“[A]nyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” he added.

Miller tweeted that he woke up Monday to find “dozens upon dozens of emails in my inbox from people interested in joining Ukraine’s new Territorial Defense Brigade for foreign fighters” in response to his story.

Thousands of foreign fighters have already applied to join the fight for Ukraine, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, The Kyiv Independent reported.

The U.S. news outlet Military Times reported that several veterans have reached out, interested how they can join the fight in Ukraine.

The Times directed interested veterans to apply at the Ukrainian embassy in their country.

The embassy will want to see passports and documents confirming military service or work in law enforcement agencies.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the U.S. posted a link on Twitter to learn more.

Last summer, retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann organized Task Force Pineapple, made up of current and former U.S. special operators, to evacuate hundreds of Afghan special operators, their families and others who had aided the American war effort out of Afghanistan.

The exploits of U.S. special operators — past and present — continue to inspire with a new chapter apparently about to be written.

Godspeed in their latest mission to make the world a better place.

