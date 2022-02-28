Share
Commentary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Zelenskyy has offered to accept anyone who is willing to fight for Ukraine against Russia into the country.
Commentary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. Zelenskyy has offered to accept anyone who is willing to fight for Ukraine against Russia into the country. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office / AP)

Six American Special Ops Vets Take Up Zelenskyy's Offer to Join New Unit of Foreign Fighters for Ukraine

 By Randy DeSoto  February 28, 2022 at 2:01pm
Share

As was the case last summer, U.S. special operations veterans reportedly are stepping up to help people in a war zone in need.

Christopher Miller with BuzzFeed News reported, “A group of 10 special operations forces veterans are staging in Poland and preparing to cross into Ukraine, where they plan to take up President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his offer to ‘join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world,’ according to a U.S. Army veteran arranging their passage.”

“The group, composed of six U.S. citizens, three Brits, and a German, are NATO-trained and experienced in close combat and counterterrorism. They want to be among the first to officially join the new International Legion of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine that Zelenskyy announced Sunday,” Miller added.

Zelenskyy described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a war “against democracy.”

Trending:
Retired FBI Agent Notices One Troubling Detail from Brian Laundrie's Final Moments

“This is not just Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against a global order of law, rules and peaceful coexistence,” he said, Axios reported.

“[A]nyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” he added.

Are you inspired to see US special ops vets joining the fight?

Miller tweeted that he woke up Monday to find “dozens upon dozens of emails in my inbox from people interested in joining Ukraine’s new Territorial Defense Brigade for foreign fighters” in response to his story.

Thousands of foreign fighters have already applied to join the fight for Ukraine, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Related:
'No One Told Me!' Watch Biden Utterly Fall Apart as NBC Anchor Asks Just a Single Question on Afghanistan

The U.S. news outlet Military Times reported that several veterans have reached out, interested how they can join the fight in Ukraine.

The Times directed interested veterans to apply at the Ukrainian embassy in their country.

The embassy will want to see passports and documents confirming military service or work in law enforcement agencies.

The Ukrainian Embassy in the U.S. posted a link on Twitter to learn more.

Last summer, retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Scott Mann organized Task Force Pineapple, made up of current and former U.S. special operators, to evacuate hundreds of Afghan special operators, their families and others who had aided the American war effort out of Afghanistan.

The exploits of U.S. special operators — past and present — continue to inspire with a new chapter apparently about to be written.

Godspeed in their latest mission to make the world a better place.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Six American Special Ops Vets Take Up Zelenskyy's Offer to Join New Unit of Foreign Fighters for Ukraine
Video: Trucker Convoy Swells in Size as It Rolls East Toward Washington, DC
Report: Biden Admin Plots 'Sweeping Overhaul' of COVID Strategy That Includes 'No Scenario' to 'Go Back to Normal'
'Tell the Truth:' CDC Under Fire from Experts for Keeping Huge Portions of COVID Data Secret
Must-See Ad: Kari Lake Lights Up the Fake News Media, Focuses on Huge Story It's Too Afraid to Cover
See more...

Conversation