Six Chinese Cities Now Quarantined as Videos of Collapsing People Circulate

China’s battle with the deadly Wuhan virus is getting serious, with six cities now on lockdown in a bid to halt the viral disease. While the communist government tries to maintain control, reports of people simply collapsing from the disease are now circulating online.

Along with a previous quarantine of Wuhan, the assumed origin of the novel coronavirus, five more cities in Hubei province have shuttered transportation hubs and other services, according to the BBC.

The virus has already claimed multiple lives and grabbed footholds on multiple continents and is now behind what is likely the largest quarantine in human history.

While the Chinese government has admitted to only hundreds of cases, some professional models and estimates put that number in the thousands.

One report claimed that the official numbers are low because hospitals in the outbreak region have simply run out of test kits, an inadequacy the government is unlikely to acknowledge. This growing distrust of the communist regime is bolstered by new video, reportedly of infected people collapsing in Wuhan.

One video shows the aftermath of a man collapsing. Medical workers in heavy protective gear rush to put the seemingly infected man on a stretcher.

Another video reportedly shows a man who collapsed in a Wuhan hospital lobby. As patients waiting in line back up, men in white biohazard gear rush to check on the downed man.

Underscoring how serious this viral outbreak is, Beijing and other major Chinese cities are canceling the upcoming Spring Festival celebrations.

The holiday, also known as the Lunar or Chinese New Year, is the biggest event celebrated in the world.

To put the scale of the Spring Festival in perspective, consider this: The amount of people who travel around China for this holiday is greater than the population of the United States.

The mass movement of people all across China would clearly present a nightmare for health officials still trying to grasp the size of the outbreak.

By all appearances, it looks like the Chinese government is hiding the true extent of this disease, or fudging the numbers at the very least. What we do know about the virus isn’t cause for celebration by any means.

The virus is thought to have originated from a Wuhan-area wet market, where wild and domesticated meat is sold unpacked or as whole, live animals.

The novel coronavirus, which can cause major respiratory issues and even death, has been confirmed to transmit from person to person.

With an incomplete picture of the virus and its effects emerging from China, it may be too late before the world gets an idea of how bad this outbreak truly is.

