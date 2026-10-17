Share
News
In this aerial view, the train of the Goliath roller coaster is seen on the track where it was evacuated at Six Flags over Georgia on Oct. 14, 2026, in Austell, Georgia.
In this aerial view, the train of the Goliath roller coaster is seen on the track where it was evacuated at Six Flags over Georgia on Oct. 14, 2026, in Austell, Georgia. (Elijah Nouvelage / Getty Images)

Six Flags May Not Be Liable for Deadly Rollercoaster Accident in Georgia: Lawyer

 By Bryan Chai  October 17, 2026 at 8:00am
Share

A deadly roller coaster accident at a Georgia amusement park has raised some serious questions about safety and accountability, but the answers may not be as straightforward as they seem.

Despite the tragic circumstances, one legal expert told the New York Post that Six Flags might not ultimately be held liable for the death of a guest who was ejected from one of its roller coasters.

The victim, 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, died Monday after falling from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, located just outside Atlanta.

Police said preliminary interviews indicated that Kariem was ejected from the ride, struck other passengers, and fell beneath the attraction. Four minors also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Kariem worked at Wesley International Academy, where he served as an IT manager, technology teacher, and robotics coach. He had worked at the school for more than 12 years.

But while the circumstances surrounding his death are undoubtedly tragic, determining whether Six Flags bears legal responsibility will require a closer examination of Georgia law and the amusement park’s safety procedures.

Attorney Daniel Adamson explained to the New York Post that Georgia holds amusement parks to a standard of “ordinary care,” rather than the higher standard of “extraordinary diligence” required of public transportation operators.

That distinction could prove significant when determining whether Six Flags took reasonable precautions to protect its guests.

Adamson explained that investigators will need to examine the roller coaster’s design, maintenance records, and operating procedures to determine whether the accident could have been prevented.

And while amusement park guests generally accept certain inherent risks when boarding a roller coaster, being thrown from a moving ride is not necessarily among those risks.

Ultimately, Adamson suggested that Six Flags could avoid liability if the evidence establishes that the company exercised the legally required level of care.

However, compliance with safety procedures would not automatically settle every potential legal question.

Meanwhile, the latest developments in the investigation could become particularly relevant to that determination.

Related:
'One of a Kind' Pastor Serving in Trump Administration Dies at Age 47

ABC News reported Thursday that Georgia’s Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire revealed that the Goliath roller coaster had passed its most recent state inspection.

Do you think Six Flags should be held liable for the roller coaster accident?

“No violations, deficiencies, citations, or red tags were reported” during the March 16 inspection, the agency said in a statement.

That finding does not establish what happened during Monday’s fatal accident, but it does provide investigators with an important piece of the ride’s documented safety history.

The Goliath roller coaster has since been taken out of service and “remains secured,” the state agency confirmed. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kariem’s death is ongoing.

For now, the absence of violations during the previous inspection and the legal questions surrounding the accident underscore an important distinction: A devastating tragedy does not, by itself, establish negligence. Determining responsibility will depend on what investigators ultimately uncover.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Conservative Commentator Gives Christian Moms a Wake-Up Call About a Troubling Homecoming Dress Trend: 'It Needed to Be Said'
Six Flags May Not Be Liable for Deadly Rollercoaster Accident in Georgia: Lawyer
NFL Star Sues Local Police to Block Release of Potentially Damning Video
CBS News Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit for Report on Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
Veteran ESPN Producer Quits After Network Embraced Sports Betting: 'Not Going to Work for a Gambling Company'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation