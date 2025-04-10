Share
News

Six Killed After Helicopter Plunges Into Hudson River - Eyewitness Heard Loud Noise Just Before

 By Jack Davis  April 10, 2025 at 3:18pm
Share

A helicopter plunged into the Hudson River off of Manhattan Thursday afternoon, killing all of those aboard.

Six people died in the crash, according to WABC-TV, which reported that the chopper was carrying a family of Spanish tourists when it went down.

Two adults and three children from the family were killed, along with the pilot.

WABC quoted a witness it did not name as saying he “thought it was a sonic boom or something” when he heard a noise that preceded the crash.

Video showed the chopper hitting the water.

WARNING: The following social media posts contain images of an air disaster and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Witness Bruce Wall said the helicopter was “falling apart” in midair with the tail rotor separated from the main part of the helicopter, according to WNBC-TV.

Have you ever been on a helicopter?

“I heard a loud snap … I looked over … and I could see a helicopter falling on its side and splash into the water,” an unnamed witness quoted by WABC said.

“I was in shock,” another witness said.

“I watched it fall out of the sky! I heard five or six loud noises that sounded almost like gunshots in the sky and saw pieces fall off, then watched it fall into the river,” Dani Horbiak, who watched the disaster from her apartment window, said.

The FAA indicated the chopper was a Bell 206 that took off from the Downtown Manhattan Heliport at 2:59 p.m.

Related:
Plane Carrying Multiple Members of Congress Involved in Collision at Reagan Airport

Witness Eric Campoverde said the helicopter fell at a 45-degree angle, according to the New York Post.

“It was going fast. It fell in seconds, like the motor lost power. It took seconds to fall from the sky,” he said

“After the splash, the helicopter was above the water for a slight second but it submerged very quickly. It was maybe on top of the water for three or four seconds before it went under. It was fast,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Mandy Bowlin said she and her 15-year-old daughter were on a Circle Line boat touring Manhattan when they heard a noise in the sky, according to The New York Times.

She said the propeller flew off before the chopper went down, and she feared debris would hit their boat.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Sen. Hawley Considers Criminal Referral for Zuckerberg After Ex-Facebook Employee's 'Extraordinary' Revelation
Six Killed After Helicopter Plunges Into Hudson River - Eyewitness Heard Loud Noise Just Before
Man Convicted of Brutally Murdering a Teenage Girl Mistakenly Released from Jail
Trump Undoes 'Ridiculous' Obama-Biden Rule with the Stroke of a Pen
White House Celebrates Major Economic Win as March Inflation Report Shows 'Incredible News'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation