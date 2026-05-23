Six States Are Getting New Locations of This Popular Convenience Store

Six states are expected to receive their first-ever Buc-ee’s locations by the end of next year as the convenience chain expands nationwide.

Buc-ee’s locations are known for their enormous size, clean restrooms, and beaver-centric merchandise, as noted by Fox Business.

Later this year, the Texas-based company is slated to open locations in Arizona and Arkansas.

By the end of next year, there will also be new stores in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Kansas, and North Carolina.

That would put Buc-ee’s in a total of 20 states.

KPNX reported that the Buc-ee’s location in Arizona is opening in Goodyear on June 22.

It’s slated to have 120 fuel pumps and span 74,000 square feet.

It will bring some 200 jobs to the area.

Interestingly, customers will not be able to pay inside if they are using debit or credit cards, but will have to pay directly at the pump.

Buc-ee’s gift cards will also not be usable for gas at the location after April 1, 2027.

KTHV reported that the new location in Benton, Arkansas, will create 250 new jobs.

It’s scheduled to open on Aug. 17.

Buc-ee’s says on their website that they are “committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for our customers.”

“Regardless of where you may find us, if the store is big or small, near or far, the mission remains the same,” the site added.

🚨Report: Buc-ee’s is expanding with six new locations planned for 2026 across Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, Virginia, Arizona, and Ohio pic.twitter.com/TxQnHEDAv9 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) May 11, 2026

The company, which was founded in 1982, boasts the “cleanest restrooms in America.”

Buc-ee’s stores also hold multiple world records.

Those include the world’s largest convenience store, located in Luling, Texas, and the world’s longest car wash, which can be found in Katy, Texas.

The largest store is 75,593 square feet, and the longest car wash has 255 feet of conveyor.

Beyond the six confirmed states, Pennsylvania was rumored to receive a Buc-ee’s in the Lehigh Valley area, but a purported letter from the company circulating on social media was confirmed to be fake.

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