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Employees prepare food inside a convenience store within this popular chain in Luling, Texas, on July 12, 2024.
Employees prepare food inside a convenience store within this popular chain in Luling, Texas, on July 12, 2024. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

Six States Are Getting New Locations of This Popular Convenience Store

 By Michael Austin  May 23, 2026 at 8:30am
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Six states are expected to receive their first-ever Buc-ee’s locations by the end of next year as the convenience chain expands nationwide.

Buc-ee’s locations are known for their enormous size, clean restrooms, and beaver-centric merchandise, as noted by Fox Business.

Later this year, the Texas-based company is slated to open locations in Arizona and Arkansas.

By the end of next year, there will also be new stores in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Kansas, and North Carolina.

That would put Buc-ee’s in a total of 20 states.

KPNX reported that the Buc-ee’s location in Arizona is opening in Goodyear on June 22.

It’s slated to have 120 fuel pumps and span 74,000 square feet.

It will bring some 200 jobs to the area.

Interestingly, customers will not be able to pay inside if they are using debit or credit cards, but will have to pay directly at the pump.

Buc-ee’s gift cards will also not be usable for gas at the location after April 1, 2027.

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KTHV reported that the new location in Benton, Arkansas, will create 250 new jobs.

It’s scheduled to open on Aug. 17.

Buc-ee’s says on their website that they are “committed to providing a clean, friendly, and in stock experience for our customers.”

“Regardless of where you may find us, if the store is big or small, near or far, the mission remains the same,” the site added.

The company, which was founded in 1982, boasts the “cleanest restrooms in America.”

Buc-ee’s stores also hold multiple world records.

Those include the world’s largest convenience store, located in Luling, Texas, and the world’s longest car wash, which can be found in Katy, Texas.

The largest store is 75,593 square feet, and the longest car wash has 255 feet of conveyor.

Beyond the six confirmed states, Pennsylvania was rumored to receive a Buc-ee’s in the Lehigh Valley area, but a purported letter from the company circulating on social media was confirmed to be fake.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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