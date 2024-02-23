With the increasing exodus of businesses from blue cities, the landscape of those cities is beginning to change in significant ways.

Take, for example, a vacant 68,000-square-foot office building on Van Nuys Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. That property might become the site of 30 new electric vehicle charging stations, according to a report by CoStar news.

At the very least, the owner of that building, presumably wanting to make some profit from his property, is seeking approval from the city to make this suggestion a reality.

The proposal for the project has already been filed under the state of California as the “Van Nuys Property EV Hub Project.”

As described in the proposal, the land is the site of a six-story office building and a one-story addition. Now unoccupied, it was once mainly used for medical offices.

These developers propose to install about 30 EV chargers for the public to use.

The plans call for installation of the necessary electrical equipment to power such a venture, including power cabinets and electrical power transformers, a security booth, waiting room, security closet, a battery energy storage system and a solar panel canopy.

The project is being planned to meet the anticipated demand for increased numbers of EV drivers in the LA area, according to CoStar News.

It’s no secret that, since the pandemic drove more and more office workers to work from home, the office buildings once used to house them no longer serve much of a function.

Should buildings be razed to make room for EV infrastructure? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (10 Votes) No: 96% (213 Votes)

Even Elon Musk, when he first bought social media platform X (then called Twitter), was baffled at online outrage over discontinuing free food for employees when hardly any of them showed up to work.

Triple Net Investor on X reflected on this phenomenon, sharing the CoStar article with the caption, “I don’t know what’s crazier … this headline or seeing office properties drop 80-90 percent in just a few years. The commercial real estate recession (primarily office) has gone from scary to a meltdown in many cities across the US and it seems as though the damage is permanent.”

This is absolutely crazy… An owner of an office building in LA is seeking approval to tear down the building and construct 30 EV charging stations I don’t know what’s crazier…this headline or seeing office properties drop 80-90% in just a few years The commercial real… pic.twitter.com/kTDv4dCb8h — Triple Net Investor (@TripleNetInvest) February 22, 2024

The existence of this massive unused office building highlights a greater trend in American real estate.

With more workers taking the work-from-home option and the general downturn of enthusiasm of business interest in blue states like California and New York, projects like this will probably become a lot more common.

Still, you can’t help but wonder how many people could have been housed on this land instead, or even employed here?

Maybe an office building in that location isn’t necessary anymore, but maybe they could have created some blue-collar jobs that will almost always be needed.

With the lack of affordable housing and the lousy job market in Los Angeles, you’d think at least one person would have suggested it.

But now, this land will only be used to benefit a handful of EV drivers, rather than hundreds or more people who might have benefited from employment or affordable housing.

Of course, what did we expect from a leftist dystopia like California?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.