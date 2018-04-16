Six Ways to Create a Secure Password You’ll Actually Remember

The Internet can be a very dangerous place if you are not careful.

Everything that you are, every little thing about you, can be revealed to the world without your consent or knowledge.

Your medical records could go public as well as your financial accounts.

Your whole identity could even be stolen.

And those things are not unlikely to happen either. Those happen to a lot of people every day.

Cybercrimes are apparently so common these days that many of them don’t get reported anymore. Nevertheless, the effects to the victims are devastating. They can end up bankrupt or even in jail for a crime they did not commit.

If these things sound so ominous, it’s because they are.

It’s so easy for other people to take over your online accounts if they want to.

Has your computer ever been hacked? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

They can easily guess, manually or using automated programs, a weak password, and this is how they can infiltrate your online life.

But don’t let them.

The good news is that you can prevent them from stealing your life.

A strong password would help you do that.

Check out this infographic presented by MikesGearReviews.com about six methods to create a secure password you’ll actually remember:

RELATED: Troll Thinks He Caught 2nd Amend. Sweetheart Doing Porn, Then the Internet Notices 1 Problem

So don’t just use your birthday, your wedding date, your mother’s maiden name or your cat’s name as your password. Even if you think they are personal, hackers can easily find these things online.

Create a strong password that you will actually remember.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.