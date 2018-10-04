SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

By Molly Prince
at 2:11pm
Print

Georgetown Prep alumni have come forward corroborating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s claim that two phrases in his high school yearbook were not sexual references.

Four of Kavanaugh’s high school classmates explained in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that ‘Devil’s Triangle’ was a drinking game the group came up with while at Georgetown Prep.

The letter further explained the rules of the game:

‘Devil’s Triangle’ was a drinking game we came up with in high school. It was a variation on the game ‘Quarters’. When we played ‘Devil’s Triangle’, four people sat at a table. On the table, three small glasses of beer were arranged next to one another to form a triangle. Each of the four participants took turns being the ‘shooter.’ The shooter attempted to bounce a quarter into one of the glasses. If the quarter landed in one of the glasses, the person at the table sitting nearest to that glass had to drink the beer.

The letter also stated that they were not aware at the time that the name had any other meanings.

TRENDING: Hillary Appearing with Dem. Senator Accused of Sex with Underage Girls, Media Silent

During a committee hearing on Sept. 27, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Kavanaugh about the phrase “Devil’s Triangle.”

“Drinking game,” Kavanaugh told the Rhode Island Democrat. “Three glasses in a triangle.”

One of the men who signed the letter also spoke to TheDCNF on Thursday.

“Devil’s triangle was really a variation of the game of quarters,” Georgetown Prep alumnus Paul Murray told TheDCNF. “So, it involves three glasses and typically was played with four people, so basically everyone had a glass that was assigned to them and you shot a quarter and if it went in you had to drink.”

A copy of the Georgetown Prep yearbook also shows another signee, Bernard McCarthy, claimed to be the one who named the game.

A 1983 Georgetown Prep, Thomas L. Kane, told TheDCNF that he was “a close friend” of Kavanaugh and corroborated Murray’s explanation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also received a second letter signed by two former Boston College students who knew Kavanaugh through a mutual friend, Georgetown Prep alumnus Matthew Quinn, who signed the first letter sent to the committee.

RELATED: Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

The two men who wrote the second letter contended that, while in college, Quinn taught them the rules for the ‘Devil’s Triangle,’ which was named for the shape of the glasses.

Murray told TheDCNF that a friend said that a number of alumni were playing Devil’s Triangle at a Boston College football game tailgate last week.

Whitehouse also asked Kavanaugh about the term “boofing,” which appears in his yearbook as well.

“That refers to flatulence,” Kavanaugh responded. “We were 16.”

“I don’t believe ‘boof’ is flatulence, I don’t believe a ‘devil’s triangle’ is a drinking game, and I don’t believe calling yourself a girl’s ‘alumnius’ is being her friend,” Whitehouse said during the hearing.

Kane told TheDCNF that “the term ‘boofing’ as it appears in our senior yearbook refers to flatulence.”

A number of commentators speculated that phrases in Kavanaugh’s yearbook were suspicious.

For example, Michael Avenatti — the celebrity lawyer representing a woman who has said Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended parties where girls were gang raped during the 1980s — demanded that the Senate Judiciary Committee ask the Supreme Court nominee about his yearbook in a tweet on Sept. 23.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Savannah Pointer

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he is still undecided on whether he will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.Alex Wong / Getty images

Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

Chris Agee

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, left, and Jeff Flake of Arizona meet with reporters on Capitol Hill.Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Flake, Collins Speak Out on Results of FBI Investigation: ‘No Additional Corroborating Information’

Jacquelyn Finn

In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo

Senate Candidate Hits Democrats with Investigation Announcement for Ellison

Evie Fordham

U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, a three-term Republican in Kansas, could be defeated by a Democrat who has raised almost twice the campaign money Yoder has.Micheal Mahoney, KMBC / Twitter screen shot

Republican Congressional Incumbent in Danger of Losing to Democrat with over Twice the Funding

Hanna Bogorowski

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch says Democrats are embarrassing themselves. ( Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Orrin Hatch Takes Apart Democrats’ Arguments Against Kavanaugh Piece-by-Piece: ‘The Very Definition of Bad Faith’

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell speaking on the floor of the Senate.Mitch McConnell Senate office / video screen shot

McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Chris Agee

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says political partisanship has no place on the Supreme Court.CNN screen shot

Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.