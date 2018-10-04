Kavanaugh’s Classmates Write Letter, Corroborate His Account of the Devil’s Triangle

Georgetown Prep alumni have come forward corroborating Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s claim that two phrases in his high school yearbook were not sexual references.

Four of Kavanaugh’s high school classmates explained in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that ‘Devil’s Triangle’ was a drinking game the group came up with while at Georgetown Prep.

The letter further explained the rules of the game:

‘Devil’s Triangle’ was a drinking game we came up with in high school. It was a variation on the game ‘Quarters’. When we played ‘Devil’s Triangle’, four people sat at a table. On the table, three small glasses of beer were arranged next to one another to form a triangle. Each of the four participants took turns being the ‘shooter.’ The shooter attempted to bounce a quarter into one of the glasses. If the quarter landed in one of the glasses, the person at the table sitting nearest to that glass had to drink the beer.

The letter also stated that they were not aware at the time that the name had any other meanings.

TRENDING: Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

During a committee hearing on Sept. 27, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse questioned Kavanaugh about the phrase “Devil’s Triangle.”

“Drinking game,” Kavanaugh told the Rhode Island Democrat. “Three glasses in a triangle.”

One of the men who signed the letter also spoke to TheDCNF on Thursday.

“Devil’s triangle was really a variation of the game of quarters,” Georgetown Prep alumnus Paul Murray told TheDCNF. “So, it involves three glasses and typically was played with four people, so basically everyone had a glass that was assigned to them and you shot a quarter and if it went in you had to drink.”

A copy of the Georgetown Prep yearbook also shows another signee, Bernard McCarthy, claimed to be the one who named the game.

Shot: Bernard McCarthy’s early 80’s Georgetown Prep yearbook post claiming credit for inventing the “Devil’s Triangle.” Chaser: Bernard McCarthy’s new letter to the Judiciary Committee explaining that the “Devil’s Triangle” was…a drinking game. pic.twitter.com/GIwewEXczI — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 4, 2018

A 1983 Georgetown Prep, Thomas L. Kane, told TheDCNF that he was “a close friend” of Kavanaugh and corroborated Murray’s explanation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also received a second letter signed by two former Boston College students who knew Kavanaugh through a mutual friend, Georgetown Prep alumnus Matthew Quinn, who signed the first letter sent to the committee.

RELATED: Key Senate Swing Vote Speaks Out on Kavanaugh Nomination – ‘Another Circus’

The two men who wrote the second letter contended that, while in college, Quinn taught them the rules for the ‘Devil’s Triangle,’ which was named for the shape of the glasses.

Letters sent to and released by Senate Judiciary Committee insist “Devil’s Triangle” is a drinking game pic.twitter.com/FApKrLvojo — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 4, 2018

Murray told TheDCNF that a friend said that a number of alumni were playing Devil’s Triangle at a Boston College football game tailgate last week.

Whitehouse also asked Kavanaugh about the term “boofing,” which appears in his yearbook as well.

“That refers to flatulence,” Kavanaugh responded. “We were 16.”

“I don’t believe ‘boof’ is flatulence, I don’t believe a ‘devil’s triangle’ is a drinking game, and I don’t believe calling yourself a girl’s ‘alumnius’ is being her friend,” Whitehouse said during the hearing.

Kane told TheDCNF that “the term ‘boofing’ as it appears in our senior yearbook refers to flatulence.”

A number of commentators speculated that phrases in Kavanaugh’s yearbook were suspicious.

For example, Michael Avenatti — the celebrity lawyer representing a woman who has said Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge attended parties where girls were gang raped during the 1980s — demanded that the Senate Judiciary Committee ask the Supreme Court nominee about his yearbook in a tweet on Sept. 23.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.