Six Years After Failed Attempt to Derail Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford Hitting Him with New Allegation

It’s hard to believe it’s already been six years since psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford tried to thwart Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation with a series of easily disprovable sexual assault claims.

Ford herself must have missed the notoriety that circus bestowed upon her, because now she’s releasing a memoir that doubles down on those bogus claims.

According to a report in the U.K. Guardian, Ford has a new memoir, “One Way Back,” set for release on March 19.

In the memoir, she revisits the story she first told back in 2018, where she claimed that, as a high school student in 1982, Kavanaugh drunkenly assaulted her during a party in Montgomery, Maryland.

This claim was thoroughly dismantled at the time. Ford’s story consistently failed to hold up to scrutiny, riddled as it was with inconsistencies and contradictions — some of those contradictions coming from the alleged witnesses — and Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed for the nation’s highest court. But Ford continues playing the victim in the excerpts of the memoir shared by the Guardian.

According to Ford’s memoir, “Once he categorically denied my allegations as well as any bad behavior from his past during a Fox News interview, I felt more certainty than ever that after my experience with him, he had not gone on to become the consummately honest person befitting a supreme court justice.”

Another excerpt included in Forbes’ report on her memoir noted that she probably “wouldn’t have said anything” about the alleged assault had Kavanaugh not been up for a position on the Supreme Court.

Right.

Considering even Ford’s own friend doubted her accusations in a 2019 book, Ford’s sweeping statement is just a little ironic.

Remember when Ford’s attorney admitted that part of her reason for going after Kavanaugh was to preserve “abortion rights”?

Not only that, but her supposedly taking the moral high ground belies what actually happened, as The Federalist reported at the time.

For instance, she kept changing the exact date of the attack, from “the 1980s” to the “early 80s,” before finally settling on 1982.

Likewise, no one she named as a witness recollected anything remotely resembling the assault she described, and they testified to that effect under threat of perjury.

And finally, contrary to what Ford claimed, Kavanaugh wasn’t cleared because he allegedly knew the “right people” or was too powerful.

Instead, it was because he meticulously kept a personal calendar most of his life, and that showed that he wasn’t anywhere near the party where she claims he assaulted her.

Insisting over and over again that Kavanaugh “must know” the truth about the allegations is remarkably disingenuous on her part.

She knows the truth.

And yet, she is still spreading her ridiculous story that Kavanaugh spearheaded some kind of high school rape gang, while having the gall to claim that “I never, ever wanted his family to suffer.”

Ford lied then, she’s lying now, and her memoir is yet another attempt to sling mud at Kavanaugh for the crime of being a conservative on the Supreme Court.

We shouldn’t give her ugly accusations another moment of serious thought.

