Sixth Illegal Alien Arrested Within Last Month for Child Sex Abuse in Maryland Sanctuary County - Report

By Cade Almond
Published August 29, 2019 at 4:03pm
Another illegal immigrant has been arrested for sex crimes in Montgomery County, Maryland, according to WJLA-TV reporter Kevin Lewis.

Nestor Lopez-Guzman is the sixth illegal immigrant to be arrested for “rape/sex abuse charges” since July 25, Lewis reported on Twitter.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers took Lopez-Guzman, a 21-year-old Salvadoran national, into custody in Baltimore on Aug. 20, after his arrest for child sex abuse.

Lewis reported that according to police, the illegal immigrant molested a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother.

Lopez-Guzman reportedly confessed to touching the “private parts” of the boy, an act he tried to excuse as an El Salvadorian “cultural joke.”

Should Montgomery County scrap its executive order?

Lopez-Guzman has been released and now awaits a trial.

Lewis’ report comes on the heels of multiple cases involving illegal immigrants and sex crimes that have thrust Montgomery County’s “Promoting Community Trust Executive Order” into the spotlight.

The order, signed by Country Executive Marc Elrich, bans “county employees from asking residents about their immigration status,” according to WJLA-TV, and bars ICE agents from entering secure sections of county jails.

On Aug. 10, WBJA reported, the Montgomery County Detention Center refused to comply with ICE’s detainer request for Rodrigo Castro-Montejo, a 25-year-old Salvadoran charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault. He was released on bond.

Two other illegal immigrants were arrested in August for allegedly raping a mutual friend’s 11-year-old sister in separate, apparently unrelated incidents, The Montgomery Sentinel reported. Mauricio Barrera-Navidad and Carlos Palacios-Amaya, 29 and 28 years old, respectively, developed a history with ICE before their recent arrests.

Palacios-Amaya had previously been removed from the country and Barrera-Navidad had received a “final order of removal” in 2016, Lewis reported on Twitter.

Elrich reassured the public that ICE would be notified if and when illegal immigrants charged with “serious crimes” post bond. He did not elaborate or define the term “serious crimes,” although rape appears to be one.

The county policy has brought confusion to law enforcement officials.

“I don’t understand when we cooperate with ICE and when we don’t,” one county official told Lewis. “It’s very unclear.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Cade Almond
Assignment Editor
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
