The Democrats have lobbed accusations of racism and xenophobia at Donald Trump ever since he began his 2016 campaign for president.

They haven’t been so quick to criticize their own 2020 nominee, Joe Biden, who has been in hot water several times over racially charged comments and positions.

One resident of Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, however, isn’t buying what Biden and the Democrats are selling.

Benny Johnson, the chief creative officer for the conservative student group Turning Point USA, flagged down a young man named Kai for an interview as he was skateboarding down a Wilmington street.

What happened next surprised the seasoned conservative.

TRENDING: Skateboarder in Biden's Backyard Hits Nominee's 'You Ain't Black' Comment, Explains Why He's on the Trump Train

I went to Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington Delaware to talk to the people who live there about Joe Biden. While we were filming a young man skateboarded up to me and said – “Can we do an interview?” I never expected what happened next. Wow. Just watch: @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/5mjpu6KsSl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 22, 2020

Johnson began by asking if Kai had any favorite Joe Biden quotes.

Has President Trump done a good job? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (176 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“He hasn’t said anything really that stood out to me, besides the recent ‘you ain’t black’ quote. That was kind of crazy,” the young skateboarder said.

“Nothing he really said really stood out to me besides that.”

Kai went on to clarify that he didn’t identify as either a Republican or a Democrat.

Instead, he said, he listens to reason.

“I guess the two biggest candidates for this would be Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, and I’m not the biggest Trump fan — but I’m on the Trump Train,” the skateboarder continued.

“I just appreciate his honesty,” Kai said. “He just doesn’t fit the normal criteria for a normal politician. But I really, truly think that he has all good intentions.”

RELATED: What's Up with Joe? Biden Stares Off-Camera, Struggles To Make It Through Softball Interview

One point that won him over to the president’s side was Trump’s response to the riots that emerged from the nationwide protests following George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25.

“And when there was riots and stuff going on, he said, you know, ‘We need to shut everything down because things are getting out of control,’ and I completely agree with him, honestly.”

“Things are kind of easing back into normal life now,” Kai said. “I think he’s doing a particularly good job. You know, things could have been a lot worse.”

Joe Biden and the establishment media have tried their best, but even they can’t keep the truth from coming out.

Americans are waking up to the reality of the choice they’re facing in November.

That even includes young Americans in Joe Biden’s hometown.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.