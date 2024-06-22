California has a novel plan to deal with its ongoing homeless problem that’s been plaguing the state for years: Just give those people luxurious housing.

KTLA reports that Wednesday was the official grand opening of the Weingart Tower, a homeless housing tower with 278 units in Skid Row, a Los Angeles neighborhood known for homelessness, rampant drug use and crime. Nineteen stories high, Weingart Tower includes an art room, music room, lounge, gym, and balcony area.







The Los Angeles Times reported this is not the end of the amenities as there will also be a music room and library, cafe, dog-runs and kitchen.

While readers would understandably be outraged hearing that all this will be provided in an effort to combat homelessness, it gets worse as most units cost around $600,000 with some being over $800,000.

Weingart Tower is just the beginning as a second tower with 302 units is under construction and a third 104-unit building is in the planning phase.

President and chief executive of Weingart Center Assn. Kevin Murray is a former state senator and leader of the project.

While housing projects have focused on development outside of Skid Row in places like the Valley, South L.A., and Hollywood, the L.A. Times reports Murray’s will be the largest permanent housing project in the city.

Weingart Tower is a $165 million dollar project that will be permanently financed by state housing funds, $56 million dollars in state tax credits, and Proposition HHH – a measure Californians voted for in 2016 to provide $1.2 billion dollars in bonds to combat homelessness.

Understandably, this is all very startling and confusing news, even in a deep (deep) blue place like California.

What have idlers, drug addicts, and criminals experiencing homelessness done to enjoy the benefits of housing many law-abiding, working people can’t afford?

To answer this question, we must understand the liberal mind. Unfortunate circumstances that befell residents of Skid Row come with no sense of agency when officials look upon them.

That is to say, where you and I wonder where those people living in tents, addicted to drugs, and breaking the law went wrong, California’s officials wonder where the system failed them and how they can make up for it.

Personal responsibility is not the issue.

Officials believe these people have tried their hardest but just cannot find a way beyond the trenches. The resolution is to simply hand them what they feel they deserve.

The most interesting part of Skid Row’s new housing project is seeing what will actually become of these buildings. Officials are in for a rude awakening if they believe crime, drug use, and generally speaking, degeneracy will cease.

A sudden reversal of material circumstances does not change a culture ingrained in a people for years — especially when those material circumstances come so easily.

Skid Row will still be Skid Row. California will still be California.

Law-abiding people who actually need help will be found wanting.

