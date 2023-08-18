Skillet Singer Comes to Defense of 'Rich Men North of Richmond' After Christianity Today Hit Piece

The lead singer of the Christian rock band Skillet is calling out Christianity Today for running a story criticizing the viral, working-class anthem “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

John Cooper took to Instagram Friday with a lengthy message regarding the article titled: “Oliver Anthony’s Viral Hit Doesn’t Love Its Neighbors.”

“This article’s take on Oliver Anthony’s overnight sensation, ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ reveals a sad reality,” Cooper began. “Big Eva (our Christian cultural elites) — of which CT is a part — DOESN’T LIKE YOU.

“If you are a Christian who is traditional, or even a secular conservative, they have disdain for you. There’s no need to even get into the content of the article because the agenda is so obvious.”

The writer of the article, Hannah Anderson, took issue with the song as she believes it “is disdainful towards people on welfare” and cited her own personal experiences with government aid.

In contrast, the outlet previously praised both pop singer Taylor Swift and the recent “Barbie” film for showcasing “a deeper desire for community and collective joy.”

Swift is an LGBT advocate and has featured transgender individuals in numerous music videos. The singer also previously endorsed now-President Joe Biden.

And some have deemed “Barbie” to be woke and an “anti-male” film.

Cooper continued and stated he believes “we are in the midst of a secular revolution against the foundational beliefs of western civilization; namely, Christianity.”

“The revolutionaries believe that Christianity is the root of all injustice in America. Big Eva and outlets like Christianity Today sympathize with the secular revolution.

“That’s why they always push left and punch right. Of course, they wouldn’t say that they are against Christianity…just traditional or conservative Christianity.”

“Oh, that’s right…conservatives like it. People in the middle of the country like it. As it turns out, lots of non-conservatives like it, too.”

And stating that people “like” singer Oliver Anthony’s song is a bit of an understatement. In just days’ time, the song skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes and claimed an additional eight spots in the Top 25.

Anthony, whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford, also played a free concert at a farmer’s market in Currituck, North Carolina, and had over 12,000 people show up to hear his Sunday performance.

