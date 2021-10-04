Skin Problems, Neuropathy, Paralysis All Part of Over 500,000 Adverse Events Reported After COVID Vaccine

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” a page on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website reads.

No discussion. No question. No variation. If you dig around a bit, you might find the CDC saying there are some vaccine problems, but they are repeatedly linked to the word “rare.”

In fact, we’re told by the Biden administration that you need to get the shot. Or else.

But there’s a reason we refer to doctors as “practicing” medicine. Because it’s not just about science. It’s also about the personal skill and knowledge of specific medical professionals, about variations in technical applications and about some dimensions that can only be described as an art.

That’s why, when faced with a serious medical diagnosis, prudence dictates the seeking of a second opinion.

So, without advocacy one way or another about one’s decision to take the mRNA shots, here’s what we might describe as a “second opinion” to what the CDC says: reported adverse reactions.

As of the end of September, there were 569,294 reported incidents linked to the COVID shots in just the U.S., with 2,433,730 symptoms reported in total. They are in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System and were compiled by Just the News.

These reported incidents did not occur to 569,294 people; these were the total number of incidents disclosed, meaning an individual may have had more than one complication and those problems were included in the total tabulation.

No matter how many symptoms occurred, there is the fact that, for whatever reason, 8,164 people died following vaccination, Just the News noted.

Among other adverse reactions reported to the CDC, here’s the Just the News analysis of some of the types and numbers:

Problems with body temperature — 226,457

Skin problems — 174,793

Issues regarding movement, muscle, nerve, neuropathy, numbness and paralysis — 164,200

Reactions at the site of injection — 121,538

Headaches — 111,549

Heart problems — 79,012

Respiratory or lung problems — 77,976

Abdominal problems — 40,415

Catching COVID after being vaccinated — 34,589

Blood clots or bleeding, including in the heart and in the brain — 32,023

Mood or memory problems — 31,720

The analysis said irregularities occurring after receiving COVID vaccination “does not necessarily mean they were caused by the vaccine. The system is designed to collect adverse events that occur after vaccination to uncover any patterns of illnesses that were not captured during vaccine studies.”

Reports to the VAERS database are made not only by health care professionals — they are also made by patients themselves or their families. And they are subjective and not verified.

There is conflicting messaging on whether or not adverse effects are underreported. Some scientists believe they are; other individuals doubt that claim, given the attention and publicity connected with COVID, Just the News noted.

An estimated 56 percent of the U.S. population has received the mRNA shots: 391 million doses to 185 million people.

But tabulations of adverse reactions following COVID shots are not limited to the U.S., according to Just the News. It reported that in the U.S. and around the world there were “hundreds of thousands of reports” of symptoms of functional neurological disorder in women in their 30s.

“FND Symptoms can include limb weakness, paralysis, tremor, spasms, problems walking, speech problems, tingling, vision loss, seizures, fatigue, anxiety, chronic pain, memory symptoms, and blackouts,” the outlet said.

There were 16,858 reports of lymphadenopathy. “Earlier this month, the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was found to be associated with an increased risk of lymphadenopathy, swelling or inflammation of lymph nodes according to a real-world case-control study from Israel.”

There were 5,273 reports of facial paralysis, including a Hong Kong report of higher risk of Bell’s Palsy correlated with CoronoVac (Sinovac Biotech) shots, a vaccine not used in the U.S.

There have been 696 reports of Guillain-Barre Syndrome paralysis. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned against the syndrome being connected to the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen shot.

The European Union has expressed similar concerns. The syndrome has a 5 percent fatality rate and the CDC says most cases have been in men over 50 years of age, according to Just the News.

There are possible links between the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna and acute central nervous system demyelination, including multiple sclerosis, according to the Journal of Neurology.

“Demyelinating diseases damage the protective covering surrounding nerve fibers in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord, causing neurological problems,” Just the News reported. “Ages ranged from 24 to 64 years old.

“Four patients were ultimately diagnosed with exacerbation of their stable MS. Two were diagnosed with new cases of MS. One was diagnosed with neuromyelitis optica.

“An analysis of the VAERS database shows more than 650 related reports, including MS.”

The outlet additionally reported there have been 2,810 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis heart problems, prompting a CDC investigation.

An Israeli study said the Pfizer COVID drug tripled the possibility of myocarditis and the FDA has put out a warning about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and a possible link to heart inflammation.

By June 2020, the CDC said there had been more than 1,200 cases of heart inflammation in young people taking the Pfizer and Moderna shots. Most were men under 30 and half occurred after the second dose.

But as of August, an independent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed the heart inflammations were more than five times what the CDC said, according to blogger Sharyl Attkisson.

An Israeli study showed a threefold increase in the risk of myocarditis, according to Medpage Today.

Teenage boys are six times more likely to develop heart problems from the Pfizer and Moderna shots than they are to actually get COVID, according to the U.K.’s Daily Telegraph.

💉Teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalised from Covid-19, a major study has found https://t.co/vFEiNfsiNb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 9, 2021

Also, there have been more than 32,000 reports of blood clots and disorders, Just the News said.

Despite CDC assurances of the safety of the mRNA shots, a few months ago, there had been a brief suspension of the use of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen medicine due to blood clots.

Their use was resumed in April, the CDC said, although there was a suggestion of “an increased risk of a rare adverse event called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Most reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old.”

The CDC said the benefits of the shot outweighed its risk, although a CDC advisory report noted three deaths due to TTS.

A JAMA editorial recommended women under 50 avoid the J&J shot, Just the News reported, adding that “many countries have restricted vaccines in people under age 65, 60 or 50 due to reports of blood clots in young people.”

All COVID vaccine providers have developed products that are linked to menstrual cycle changes, with 10,318 such reports, according to Just the News, citing a British study last month.

While the CDC has said the mRNA shots are safe for pregnant women and their babies, the Just the News analysis of the VAERS database showed over 1,800 reports of problems.

Also, there were 1,803 reports of anaphylactic reaction or shock and, according to Israeli research, 6,339 reports of increased risk of herpes infection. There were additionally 926 reports of appendicitis following the shots, Just the News reported.

And to top it all off, despite receiving the mRNA shots, people are still getting COVID, as demonstrated by results in Israel.

Of 514 people hospitalized in Israel in mid-August, 59 percent were fully vaccinated, according to Becker’s Hospital Review.

Israel in August had two high rates: Israelis were among the most vaccinated people in the world (about 78 percent), and had the highest COVID infection rate. This disconnect was seen as declining effectiveness of the mRNA shots, Becker’s Hospital Review noted.

This is why the CDC is recommending a third booster shot, despite strong reservations by U.S. health officials who say it will have little effect.

Like many medical procedures, there are risks. Watch any television ads for pharmaceuticals and they tell you stories of a wonderful new life with their drug, although the voiceovers say it still might make you sick or kill you.

And there’s risk in surgery, even minor surgery. A prominent radio station programmer died while having his foot operated on. It stemmed from an anesthetist’s error.

Again, medicine is a practice. There are a lot of unknowns and good doctors realize this.

In consultation with our physician, we make what hopefully are rational decisions about risk and benefit before we enter a medical procedure or take a specific drug.

It’s prudent. It happens all the time.

If you are a senior citizen and possessed of certain comorbidities (obesity is a major issue), it might be in your interest to receive the COVID mRNA shot to reduce symptoms. Again, it’s a weighing of risks.

What we’ve attempted to do in this commentary is the job the American government seems reluctant to do: honestly and objectively give another opinion. Without the coercion, scolding and censorship, so you can make your own decision.

That’s important — You. Make. Your. Own. Decision.

The Western Journal has published this article in the interest of shedding light on stories about the COVID-19 vaccine that are largely unreported by the establishment media. In that same spirit, according to the most recent statistics from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, 8,164 deaths have been reported among those who received a vaccine, or 21 out of every 1,000,000. By contrast, 694,701 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the CDC, or 18,281 out of every 1,000,000. In addition, it must be noted that VAERS reports can be filed by anyone and are unverified by the CDC. Thus, as the agency notes, “Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” The decision of whether to receive a COVID vaccine is a personal one, but it is important to consider context when making that decision. — Ed. note

