Skydiver Plunges Straight Into Ground After Freak Accident Leaves Him Without a Parachute

Some would say skydiving is a thrill-seeking experience, but there is a certain amount of training needed. Unfortunately, there is also a certain amount of risk to consider.

Skydive DeLand in DeLand, Florida, has been around for 40 years.

It boasts of being a world-renowned destination for skydiving that caters to all levels, including first-timers, according to its website.

It’s an unfortunate and very rare occasion when the hobby takes someone’s life, but that is unfortunately what happened back on Oct. 3, according to WOFL.

In a freak accident, the skydiver’s parachute failed to open during a jump at Skydive DeLand.

The DeLand Police department said the male victim experienced a hard landing as a result of the malfunctioning parachute.

DeLand PD is currently on scene at the DeLand Airport. A male skydiver is deceased following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. We will post more updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/dC7XhSsaH8 — DeLand Police Department (@DeLandPD) October 3, 2022

There are many reasons why people might decide to try skydiving. The primary one seems to be that it’s apparently a unique experience like no other.

It’s been compared to the feeling of flying. Because of wind resistance and the distance between the skydiver and the ground, there isn’t a sensation of falling, according to Skydive Amelia Island.

The skydiver’s view of the ground below is like an aerial map, and the gradual descent can also create a sensation like the skydiver has wings.

Many people have skydiving on their bucket list, according to Kelly West, owner of Skydive Greene County in the Dayton, Ohio, area.

“We have the rare opportunity to make dreams come true. Make that dream of human flight come to reality. That gives us the feel goods. We like to make people happy,” West told WHIO-TV on May 12.

She recalled an opportunity to be a part of an event called Jump Fest, which celebrated World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin’s 101st birthday.

She added that the opportunity to talk with him really allowed her to put some things into perspective.

“Just really soaking in how short life really is and that you really do have to live life to its fullest really hit home,” West said.

Eight other people who may have been thinking of a bucket list opportunity took to the sky on Oct. 7, according to WKMG-TV.

They were all over 80 years old and set a world record for the largest formation of jumpers.

The event was a three-day event that was a part of the International Skydiving Hall of Fame Celebration at Skydive DeLand.

Skydive DeLand said that they provided the plane and several photographers to verify the jump for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records.

