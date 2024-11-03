Skydiving Photographer Killed After Accident Involving Plane's Propeller

A 37-year-old skydiver and photographer is dead after a tragic accident involving a plane’s propeller.

“On October 26th, Amanda [Gallagher] passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures,” a GoFundMe made in the memory of Amanda Gallagher read.

“As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses. Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers.”

According to The Wichita Eagle, Gallagher died in Derby, Kansas, after walking into a spinning propeller.

The accident happened at a skydiving center in the city, Air Capital Drop Zone.

A photographer has died after she backed up into an airplane propeller while taking pictures.https://t.co/AQmuwB8VAY — PetaPixel (@petapixel) October 28, 2024

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed Gallagher’s identity and death Monday, said that the plane she walked into was on the ground, but the engine and propeller were still engaged.

“[Amanda Gallagher] made contact with a grounded and stationary, but still running plane, and received critical injuries,” an SCSO media release read.

“Gallagher was transported to Wesley Medical Center via Sedgwick County EMS. She was later pronounced deceased due to injuries sustained.”

According to NBC News, Air Capital Drop Zone said Gallagher was at the Derby skydiving center to photograph jumpers and flights.

“After the airplane landed,” Air Capital Drop Zone said in a statement, “for unknown reasons, as the next group of jumpers were boarding, she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures.

“With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller.”

Cook Airfield, where the Air Capital Drop Zone is located, refused to guess as to the cause of Gallagher’s death.

“I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently,” the airfield wrote in a Facebook post.

“Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts.”

The GoFundMe fundraiser has surpassed its $12,000 goal to pay for Gallagher’s funeral expenses by thousands of dollars.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said the incident would be investigated by the agencies.

