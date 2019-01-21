Slain Alabama Officer Becomes 8th Policeman Killed in 2019

An Alabama police officer was shot to death Sunday in Mobile by a 19-year-old with several previous arrests, marking the eighth police officer death in 2019.

Officer Sean Tuder, 30, was gunned down while doing follow-up work on an investigation at Peach Place Inn, according to FOX 10.

The Mobile Police Department will escort Officer Sean Tuder, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday afternoon, from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home at 3 p.m. today, Jan. 21, 2019. Route details: https://t.co/Bm8xfLDI5H pic.twitter.com/auWlQqbfYv — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) January 21, 2019

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Tuder was one of a few officers trying to arrest Marco Perez, 19.

Perez, who has several other prior warrants, has been taken into custody, although police are not yet sure if he fired the gun that killed Tuder.

Metro jail records indicate Marco Perez was arrested 4 times in 2018. pic.twitter.com/kKYJVl3RVB — Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) January 21, 2019

Police also arrested Perez’s mother, Tiffany Perez, 38, Thursday after investigators said she helped her son fake a kidnapping so he could evade police.

Perez was evading the police on charges of filing a false police report and for theft of property.

The 19-year-old suspect was also wanted for probation revocation.

ICYMI, Tiffany Perez was arrested Thursday night after police said she helped Marco Perez fake a kidnapping so he could evade police. https://t.co/AE0bHoWxYW pic.twitter.com/xCxzO5WgdZ — Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) January 21, 2019

Tuder’s body was escorted from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Monday.

“[Tuder] was one of those guys that certainly resonates in your mind as somebody that’s a true leader and had a true commitment to doing his best in this community to keep it safe and to be a role model for others,” Battiste told reporters.

“Keep Officer Tuder’s family in your prayers; His wife, his mom and dad, and his in-laws because this is going to be a difficult time,” he added.

Tuder is the fifth police officer to be gunned down while on duty in the U.S. in 2019 alone, and the eighth officer to be killed in the line of duty this year, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Four other officers have been killed in firearm related-incidents and another three in traffic-related incidents.

