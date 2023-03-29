One victim of The Covenant School shooting is being hailed as a hero and a martyr.

Nashville City Councilman Russ Pulley described the actions of Katherine Koonce, Covenant’s headmaster, as nothing short of selfless, according to Fox News.

Koonce, 60, was one of the six individuals killed in the attack on the Christian school. Two other adults and three children were slain.

Nashville City Councilman Russ Pulley — a former FBI special agent — said Koonce didn’t hesitate to place herself in harm’s way when her school became involved in a nightmare.

“It is my understanding from a witness at the school that Katherine Koonce was on a Zoom call when she heard the first shot. She immediately ended the call, got up and headed straight for the shooter,” Pulley told Fox Digital.

“She did what principals and headmasters do. She protected her children.”

Pulley suggested that Koonce may have saved lives with her previous preparedness and dedication to school safety.

“In addition, she prepared the school by seeking advanced-level active-shooter training, and from witnesses at the scene, this protocol – details of which I cannot provide – saved countless lives,” Pulley said.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake indicated that Koonce confronted the shooter, which likely cost her her life, according to Fox.

“There was a confrontation, I’m sure – you can tell the way she was lying in the hallway,” Drake said at a news conference Tuesday.

A pastor of Koonce’s church also described her actions as those of a martyr.

“She gave her life in defense of the children under her care,” John Bourgeois of West End Community Church said.

Katherine Koonce was 60 years old when she was killed by the trans activist shooter. She was the headmistress at the private Christian academy. A parent described Koonce as a “saint” and said that she dedicated her life to educating children. On the school’s website, a letter… pic.twitter.com/fB2Gdokc7C — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 28, 2023

The pastor of another victim of the shooting — Covenant School custodian Mike Hill — also shared his own belief that Hill saved lives in the tragedy.

Hill was killed as the shooter fired a blast of bullets at the glass of the school’s locked doors, according to Fox.

“I have a feeling, when it all comes out, Mike’s sacrifice saved lives. I have nothing factual to base that upon. I just know what kind of guy he was. And I know he’s the kind of guy that would do that,” Tim Dunavant, pastor of Hartsville First United Methodist Church said in a statement.

The nature of the mass shooting has led many to suspect that the attack was planned as a hate crime against Christians.

During times like these, we hear so much about the names of the monsters who commit these heinous crimes, so let’s lift up the victims. Remember their names. William Kinney, 9

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Hallie Scruggs, 9

Katherine Koonce, 60

Cynthia Peak, 61

Mike Hill, 61 pic.twitter.com/8PtpHBmqPS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 28, 2023

The woman responsible for the attack on the school was also killed by responding police officers.

The shooter — who identified as transgender — created a “manifesto” before attacking the school, according to The New York Times.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.