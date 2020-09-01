Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited a hair salon in San Francisco on Monday despite shutdown orders closing indoor salons in the city, Fox News reported.

Security footage obtained by Fox News shows a wet-haired Pelosi walking through eSalon in San Francisco on Monday at 3:08 p.m.

Pelosi’s nose and mouth are not covered, though a mask appears to be hanging around her neck, video shows.

San Francisco hair salons have been closed since March and were permitted to open Sept. 1 for outdoor appointments only, KTVU reported.

Salon owner Erica Kious said one of her stylists texted her Sunday night informing her that Pelosi’s assistant had told her to do the Speaker’s hair.

TRENDING: Man Accused of Sick AutoZone Employee Stabbing Allegedly Said He 'Felt the Need To Find a White Male to Kill'

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious said, adding that she “can’t believe” Pelosi was not wearing a mask.

Nancy Pelosi gets hair done at SF salon in spite of COVID-19 rules https://t.co/chtv2Bb6tu pic.twitter.com/riulDD2hdl — New York Post (@nypost) September 1, 2020

“We’re supposed to look up to this woman, right?” Kious said. “It is just disturbing.”

Pelosi did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Her spokesman Drew Hammill told Fox, “The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.”

“We have been shut down for so long, not just me, but most of the small businesses and I just can’t — it’s a feeling — a feeling of being deflated, helpless and honestly beaten down,” Kious told Fox.

“I have been fighting for six months for a business that took me 12 years to build to reopen,” she said.

“I am a single mom, I have two small children, and I have no income.”

RELATED: Pelosi: Biden Should Not Debate Trump

“The fact that they did this, and she came in, it’s like a slap in the face,” Kious added.

Pelosi has repeatedly spoken out in favor of masks and ordered face coverings to be worn on the House floor in July.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.