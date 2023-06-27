Slavery Investigation Backfires on Mainstream Media - Every Living President Except Trump Descended from Slaveholders

In another hilarious self-own by the legacy media, a new investigation found that former President Donald Trump — whom the corporate press incessantly attacked as “racist” — is the only living U.S. president to not have slave-owning ancestors.

Five of the past six living U.S. presidents — including the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama — are descended from slave owners, according to a bombshell Reuters exposé published Tuesday.

“In researching the genealogies of America’s political elite, a Reuters examination found that a fifth of the nation’s congressmen, living presidents, Supreme Court justices and governors are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people,” the outlet reported.

At least 100 of the 536 members of the last sitting Congress descend from slaveholders, it said.

Of that group, more than 25 percent of the Senate had at least one slaveholder in their family tree.

Black and white lawmakers alike descended from slave owners.

“In addition, President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president — except Donald Trump — are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and — through his white mother’s side — Barack Obama,” Reuters reported.

Trump’s ancestors never owned slaves because they immigrated to the United States in 1885 after slavery was abolished.

Meanwhile, Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather owned two slaves, while another great-great-great-grandfather enslaved a 14-year-old boy, according to a 2021 genealogical analysis published by Politico.

Are reparations a good idea? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (37 Votes) No: 99% (2573 Votes)

Ironically, while the Reuters report singled out several Republican lawmakers over their family trees, its silence concerning the slave-owning lineage of Vice President Kamala Harris is deafening.

Perhaps this is because Harris’ ancestors reportedly owned slaves in Jamaica and not the United States.

Some in the legacy media were probably gleefully hoping to uncover the dark, slave-owning lineage of Trump’s ancestors, only to come up empty-handed in their latest race-baiting quest.

Many Twitter users mocked Reuters, with some saying its “awkward” investigation “backfired.”

Reuters awkwardly found that Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president – except Donald Trump – are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and – through his white mother’s side – Barack Obama.https://t.co/UXTSgCvDcr pic.twitter.com/Cmk8DPixRy — zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 27, 2023

This is officially the dumbest story ever written — but it also proves that @realDonaldTrump is the least racist politician in America https://t.co/kXma9N1rKD — Charlie Hurt (@CharlesHurt) June 27, 2023

“I think Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren should pay reparations,” one Twitter user suggested.

I think Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren should pay reparations. Notice that Trump and DeSantis aren’t listed has having slaveholder ancestors.https://t.co/LslglzB7J5 pic.twitter.com/IuhyngDGkb — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) June 27, 2023

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today and the toxic elevation of critical race theory are premised on America’s slavery past.

If you listen to grievance-hustling leftists, you’d get the misimpression that all Americans owned slaves during the slavery era.

That is false. Most people in the Northern states did not own slaves, and in the South, only the rich could afford slaves.

In reality, slavery existed on every continent for thousands of years before it came to America.

Slavery is not an experience that is unique to black Americans. Every race was enslaved at some point.

“The number of whites who were enslaved in North Africa by the Barbary pirates exceeded the number of Africans enslaved in the United States and in the American colonies before that put together.” Thomas Sowell on reparations: pic.twitter.com/wJCkiZtLri — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) June 10, 2020

The race-hustling left must stop sowing division in a destructive campaign to divide the country.

With Americans being crushed by soaring inflation and the United States teetering on the brink of World War III, there are for more pressing matters to resolve.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.