At left, President Joe Biden steps out of the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 27, 2022. At center, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter pose in the Oval Office on Jan. 7, 2009. At right, then-President Donald Trump smiles in the Oval Office on Aug. 27, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)
At left, President Joe Biden steps out of the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 27, 2022. At center, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter pose in the Oval Office on Jan. 7, 2009. At right, then-President Donald Trump smiles in the Oval Office on Aug. 27, 2018. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images; David Hume Kennerly / Getty Images; Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

Slavery Investigation Backfires on Mainstream Media - Every Living President Except Trump Descended from Slaveholders

 By Samantha Chang  June 27, 2023 at 10:05am
In another hilarious self-own by the legacy media, a new investigation found that former President Donald Trump — whom the corporate press incessantly attacked as “racist” — is the only living U.S. president to not have slave-owning ancestors.

Five of the past six living U.S. presidents — including the nation’s first black president, Barack Obama — are descended from slave owners, according to a bombshell Reuters exposé published Tuesday.

“In researching the genealogies of America’s political elite, a Reuters examination found that a fifth of the nation’s congressmen, living presidents, Supreme Court justices and governors are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people,” the outlet reported.

At least 100 of the 536 members of the last sitting Congress descend from slaveholders, it said.

Of that group, more than 25 percent of the Senate had at least one slaveholder in their family tree.

Black and white lawmakers alike descended from slave owners.

“In addition, President Joe Biden and every living former U.S. president — except Donald Trump — are direct descendants of slaveholders: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and — through his white mother’s side — Barack Obama,” Reuters reported.

Trump’s ancestors never owned slaves because they immigrated to the United States in 1885 after slavery was abolished.

Meanwhile, Biden’s great-great-great-grandfather owned two slaves, while another great-great-great-grandfather enslaved a 14-year-old boy, according to a 2021 genealogical analysis published by Politico.

Ironically, while the Reuters report singled out several Republican lawmakers over their family trees, its silence concerning the slave-owning lineage of Vice President Kamala Harris is deafening.

Perhaps this is because Harris’ ancestors reportedly owned slaves in Jamaica and not the United States.

Some in the legacy media were probably gleefully hoping to uncover the dark, slave-owning lineage of Trump’s ancestors, only to come up empty-handed in their latest race-baiting quest.

Many Twitter users mocked Reuters, with some saying its “awkward” investigation “backfired.”

“I think Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren should pay reparations,” one Twitter user suggested.

The destructive white guilt phenomenon festering today and the toxic elevation of critical race theory are premised on America’s slavery past.

If you listen to grievance-hustling leftists, you’d get the misimpression that all Americans owned slaves during the slavery era.

That is false. Most people in the Northern states did not own slaves, and in the South, only the rich could afford slaves.

In reality, slavery existed on every continent for thousands of years before it came to America.

Slavery is not an experience that is unique to black Americans. Every race was enslaved at some point.

The race-hustling left must stop sowing division in a destructive campaign to divide the country.

With Americans being crushed by soaring inflation and the United States teetering on the brink of World War III, there are for more pressing matters to resolve.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




