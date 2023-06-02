'Slayy': Children's Toy Brand Latest to Show Support for Dylan Mulvaney on 'Pride Month' Post

Mattel’s iconic Barbie showed support for transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney as he complained on TikTok Thursday he had been victimized by “transphobes.”

The toy maker is the latest company to willingly crater its reputation with normal people in order to cater to Mulvaney, who claims to be a woman but who is actually just a man parading around in womanface.

His entire schtick is insulting to women on every level.

Bud Light ruined its reputation in April in order to validate Mulvaney’s delusion that speaking in a forced high-pitched voice and wearing dresses made him a woman.

That validation has cost AB InBev – Bud Light’s parent company – $27 billion and counting as of the end of this week.

On TikTok, the confused young man celebrated the beginning of LGBT “pride month” on Thursday and claimed he had been hiding for two months “because of transphobes.”

The clip Mulvaney shared received a huge response from his followers and has already been viewed more than two million times.

In one jarring exchange, a TikTok user who claimed to be a teacher wrote, “My students talk about you all the time! (All positive) they were shocked I was cool enough to know who you were.”

Mulvaney replied, “Please say hi to them for me.”

But one of the most iconic brands in American toy history also responded with a cringe attempt to attach itself to Gen Z slang.

The official Barbie account wrote, “Slayy.”

The comment included a kissing emoji and a “pride” flag emoji.

For anyone who has had the misfortune of spending time around the average young person these days, many use the term “slay” as a way to say something to the effect of, “You’re killing it,” or “Good job.”

The comment from Barbie makes sense, given one of its newer products.

“Woke” Barbie introduced its first transgender doll in the likeness of actor Laverne Cox – a man who underwent a “gender transition” and then starred on a television show in which he play a trans woman in a women’s prison.

Cox played a trans woman named Sophia Burset on the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black,” who was doing hard time for credit card fraud.

Not content with simply aligning itself with Cox and credit card fraud, Barbie is now on #TeamTransgender.

Barbie was an American icon for nine decades but sadly the time has come to put the brand out to pasture.

