Well, we have a new group that’s scaremongering about Project 2025, and one I wouldn’t have bet on getting involved in that kind of filthy deceitfulness: the filth industry.

Yes, big porn is throwing big money into the 2024 elections, and you can already guess what party they’re supporting.

According to The New York Times, a campaign called “Hands Off My Porn” (I really wish I were making this up) is being sponsored by a consortium of 17 pornographic film actors.

The campaign, which started Monday with $100,000 in ads on porn sites, warned pornography consumers “that Project 2025 — the Heritage Foundation blueprint for a Republican administration that has been a centerpiece of some Democratic campaigns — wants to ban pornography and imprison people who produce it.”

“The online ads will run in the states that will decide the presidency: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada,” the Times noted. So, in other words, Kamala Harris will be benefiting from sleazy porn money. Don’t expect them to brag about that, however.

The front page of Hands Off My Porn claims that “over 100 organizations are working to criminalize pornography in America” and “imprison anyone that produces or distributes porn … registering users as sex offenders.”

“I have been in this industry for over 25 years and have witnessed many attacks on our industry, but Project 2025’s ban on pornography is the most extreme proposal I have ever seen, and voters have to take that threat seriously,” said Holly Randall, a porn performer, in a video hosted on Hands Off My Porn’s website.

“We cannot simply rely on precedent that consuming pornography is legal and has been legal for a long time.”

The campaign also claims that they want to “criminalize internet providers for hosting porn sites.”

Another big splashy graphic says “Stop scaring America!! Watching porn doesn’t make you transgender!!”

You may not be surprised to learn that its interpretation of Project 2025 — a white paper by the conservative Heritage Foundation which Donald Trump’s campaign has distanced itself from and had no hand in crafting — is stunningly deceptive.

For instance, take their claim that Project 2025’s authors are attempting to say watching porn makes you transgender. It includes a quote from the 922-page document, which is severely truncated for reasons that will soon become obvious: “Pornography, manifested today in the omnipresent propagation of transgender ideology…”

The excerpted portion is from the forward, which discusses a different sort of porn than “Pizza Delivery Man Escapades #5.” Instead, it’s used in the context of ideologues in public and school libraries sneaking in prurient material under the guise of “sexual orientation and gender identity,” or “SOGI.”

“The next conservative President must make the institutions of American civil society hard targets for woke culture warriors,” the section reads. “Pornography, manifested today in the omnipresent propagation of transgender ideology and sexualization of children, for instance, is not a political Gordian knot inextricably binding up disparate claims about free speech, property rights, sexual liberation, and child welfare.”

However, the paper does make the point that big porn is peddling a reprehensible product.

Pornography, it notes, “has no claim to First Amendment protection. Its purveyors are child predators and misogynistic exploiters of women. Their product is as addictive as any illicit drug and as psychologically destructive as any crime. Pornography should be outlawed. The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offenders. And telecommunications and technology firms that facilitate its spread should be shuttered.”

However, the paper provides no blueprint for doing this anywhere in its 922 pages, which is otherwise very explicit (pun unintended) about how to go about dismantling power structures the left has built up at the government level, in public schools, in the courts and other areas of government.

On page 849, the authors say that “Congress could legislate in a way that does not require any platform to host illegal content; child pornography; terrorist speech; and indecent, profane, or similar categories of speech that Congress has previously carved out” as a way to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. That’s it.

Pornography is, in fact, only listed five times in the whole 922-page document — mostly dealing with content that’s already illegal or in the context of inappropriate books being peddled to kids by educators and librarians.

There is, in other words, no active Republican push to ban pornography, period, because given the size of the industry and the number of people who consume it, that would be a Sisyphean task that would get in the way of almost every other legislative goal were they to pursue it.

And, indeed, the porn industry has successfully resisted even the slightest controls on it in many states, loudly crying foul when they’re forced to ensure those who consume their filthy, addictive product are at least 18. In fact, the largest purveyor of online smut, PornHub, has effectively ceased operating in any state that requires it to verify the age of users. More’s the pity, especially since the porn big tech giant is notorious for its facilitation of sex trafficking.

That’s something neither the people behind Hands Off My Porn or Holly Randall is going to tell you. Instead, they’re going to lie and say Republicans are going to ban all porn because they think it turns people transgender.

Just as they’ll hide the truth about what their product is and what its affects are, they’ll lie to your face about what the GOP is going to do about it. It’s disgusting, but certainly not surprising.

