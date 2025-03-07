'Do He Sleep?' This First Time Trump Voter's Video Will Be the Best 2 Minutes of Your Day

If you want to see President Donald Trump’s Golden Age distilled into one video, then you should see this two-minute clip.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Trump ally Elon Musk, head of the president’s Department of Government Efficiency, reposted a video by a TikTok user named Nakia Deon, whose infectious joy and gratitude over Trump delivering on his promises and giving her everything for which she voted helped the video go mega-viral to the tune of more than 18.2 million views as of Friday morning.

“Do he sleep?” Deon asked as she marveled at the president’s legendary work ethic.

At the beginning of the video, Deon undoubtedly spoke for millions of black Americans.

“I voted for Democrats my whole life,” she began. “They never did anything they promised. They would come to the black church and sing some Negro spirituals with us and then disappear once they got our vote.”

Things have turned out very differently, however, since she decided to support Trump.

“I vote for a Republican once in my life,” she said, “and this dude done did everything he promised, on steroids. He ain’t even been in office two months. And everything I voted for I’m getting. It’s amazing. Do he sleep?”

She then remarked that it felt like the president woke up every day thinking about exactly what she wanted.

“Like this dude, if he sleeps, he wake up on a mission to do what Nakia voted for,” she added. “He said, ‘Nakia want me to fix that border, I’m on it. Nakia want to make sure them tax dollars is being spent for Americans more than anybody else, I’m on it.’ Like, this dude wakes up, I feel like, with me in mind.”

Do you believe that more everyday Americans are beginning to realize they’ve been lied to for years? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (786 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Deon then spoke for every American who feels lucky since Trump won the presidency.

“It’s like being at the casino,” she said. “You put in that Democrat coin, you put it in, and you pull the thing, and nope, you don’t win. You don’t win. You put in another Democrat coin, and you pull the thing, and, eh, nope, you didn’t win.”

It turned out, of course, that she only needed a different token.

“You put in that Republican coin,” she continued, “I put in a Republican coin for the first time, pulled the — ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding — I freaking won!”

As the video drew to a close, she maintained the casino analogy.

“That tells me to never vote for Democrats again in life, ever,” she said, “because you’re not gonna win with them. I voted for a Republican once and hit the jackpot, honey.”

“I will continue to do that again, and again, and again,” she concluded.

On her WordPress page, Deon has described herself as an “award winning writer and award nominated actress who received her Bachelor’s degree in 2012 from The Ohio State University where she majored in Theatre and minored in Creative Writing.” No doubt that explains her dramatic use of voice inflections at different points in the video.

Meanwhile, she has filled her TikTok page with paeans to Trump and his MAGA movement.

Deon’s viral video represents the essence of Trump’s Golden Age for many reasons, but at least three leap to mind.

First, Musk’s ability to amplify Deon’s video shows that the establishment media can no longer gaslight ordinary Americans. In the Trump era, prominent figures have spoken directly to the public via Musk’s X, and an awakening has ensued.

Second, one must concede that had Deon voted for pre-Trump Republicans she would have experienced the same frustration she encountered with Democrats. In 2024, she did not vote for Republicans per se but MAGA, which has displaced the old GOP. No serious MAGA voter, for instance, would ever again support the warmongering neocons who dominated the party in recent decades.

Finally, one must not overlook by far the most important element of Deon’s video: gratitude. It would be easy to take for granted the fact that Trump has worked tirelessly and kept his promises. But how many other officials, elected or otherwise, have ever done so?

In short, Trump’s Golden Age has so far featured the effective destruction of the establishment media, the breaking of the neocons’ grip on the Republican Party, and the keeping of promises by a president who seems to never sleep while working to protect Americans and our interests. Deon’s video showed that even some former Democrats have noticed it and felt grateful for it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.