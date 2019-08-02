SECTIONS
‘Sleepy Joe Limped Through It’: Trump Gives Honest Review of Dem Debate Performances

By Randy DeSoto
Published August 2, 2019 at 11:44am
President Donald Trump offered his honest assessment on Thursday of multiple Democratic presidential candidates’ debate performance, including saying frontrunner and former Vice President Joe Biden “came limping through.”

The president gave the most feedback regarding Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

“I’ve watched Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to as ‘Pocahontas,’ with her phony try at an ancestry that she didn’t have … to me she doesn’t have credibility,” Trump said.

“It’s possible that I will have to run against her, but everything she did was a fraud,” he added. “She got into colleges. She got teaching jobs. She said she was of Indian heritage. It turned out to be a lie.”

The Boston Herald reported that from 1986 to 1995, Warren listed herself as Native American in multiple law school directories, while serving as a professor at Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania.

Warren took a DNA test last year showing evidence of Native American ancestry dating back six to 10 generations. If true that would make her between 1/64 and 1/1024 Native American. The senator apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking the test to try to prove her lineage, Fox News reported.

Regarding Biden’s performance, Trump gave muted praise.

“I think Biden did OK. He came through,” the president said. “He came limping through, as I say about ‘Sleepy Joe,’ he limped right through it. But he got through it, he really did, I think he was OK.”

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee?

As for Sen. Kamala Harris of California, the president felt she “had a bad night.”

“I think that Kamala did not do well last night,” Trump said, specifically in reference to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii rebuking Harris for her record as a state prosecutor and attorney general of California.

While 20 Democratic presidential candidates qualified for this week’s debates, the number is likely to narrow significantly for the next scheduled face-off in September.

The Hill reported that the Democratic National Committee has set higher hurdles to make the stage in Houston on Sept. 12 and 13. That event is slated to be broadcast on ABC and Univision.

In order to qualify, candidates must have at least 130,000 unique donors and at least 2 percent in DNC-recognized polls by Aug. 28.

If 10 or fewer candidate reach the new threshold, there will only be one debate night.

The criteria for the last two debate cycles were 65,000 unique donors and 1 percent polling support.

Eight candidates have qualified for September so far: Biden, Harris, Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Former Obama administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and Entrepreneur Andrew Yang are close to making the stage.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls still shows Biden with a strong lead at 32 percent, followed by Sanders (16.4 percent), Warren (14.8 percent), Harris (11 percent), and Buttigieg (5.6 percent).

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
'Sleepy Joe Limped Through It': Trump Gives Honest Review of Dem Debate Performances
