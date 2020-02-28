SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Sleepy Mother Can't Stop Laughing After She Forgets Kids at Home When Driving Them to School

By Kim Davis
Published February 27, 2020 at 5:30pm
Print

A mother who inadvertently left her two boys at home while driving them to school has served the internet a hefty dose of what is commonly known as the best medicine — laughter.

Through fits of laughter, a sleep-deprived mother realized she was driving the car on the way to school but had accidentally forgotten the cargo.

“I’m driving to school without my kids!” the unnamed mother laughed hysterically.

“I’m taking my kids to school and I don’t even have them in the car,” she said, panning the camera to the empty backseat.

TRENDING: CNN and MSNBC Air Bloomberg Ad with 9/11 Lie, Don't Bother Calling It Fake News

Her infectious laughter carried on to her next realization, “I have to go back and pick them up!”

Parenting is hard, and many parents often take themselves too seriously. But this mother is certainly not afraid to laugh at herself.

“I can’t believe it, I left my kids — at home,” she said, scarcely able to breathe through her laughter.

She could hardly believe her mistake, explaining that she got in the car and simply left.

“Oh my god, I’m such an idiot. I was half-asleep this morning! WHERE ARE MY KIDS?!” she exclaimed.

In an equally hysterical follow-up video, the mother is seen at home picking up her kids — who, thankfully, are teenage boys and perfectly capable of being left home alone for a while.

RELATED: Woman Goes Viral After Singing 'Shallow' in Subway During Comedian's 'Finish the Lyric' Game

Her boys were good-natured about the mishap, laughing themselves and asking if she made it all the way to school before realizing they were not with her.

“MOM!” they grinned.

“I left you!” she laughed repeatedly.

The woman’s genuine laughter and disposition captured the hearts of over 4 million viewers in a matter of days, with many parents able to relate to her parenting adventure made possible by love and coffee.

We wish this adorable mother many restful nights ahead as she still has to tackle the morning commute for the remaining school year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Sleepy Mother Can't Stop Laughing After She Forgets Kids at Home When Driving Them to School
Daughter Writes Sweet 'Mom Be Brave' Message in Snow Outside Mother's Hospital Window
'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran Scammed Out of $388,700 Because of 1 Letter No One Noticed
Rare 1776 Continental Dollar Purchased for Less Than $1 at Flea Market Actually Worth Nearly $100K
'Bonanza' and 'Johnny Guitar' Star Ben Cooper Dead at Age 86
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×