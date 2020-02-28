Sleepy Mother Can't Stop Laughing After She Forgets Kids at Home When Driving Them to School

A mother who inadvertently left her two boys at home while driving them to school has served the internet a hefty dose of what is commonly known as the best medicine — laughter.

Through fits of laughter, a sleep-deprived mother realized she was driving the car on the way to school but had accidentally forgotten the cargo.

“I’m driving to school without my kids!” the unnamed mother laughed hysterically.

“I’m taking my kids to school and I don’t even have them in the car,” she said, panning the camera to the empty backseat.

She rlly drove her kids to school but her kids weren’t in the car 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂 i can’t stop laughing 😂😭😭😂😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cgOgJuTajR — prriissss🥑 (@torrespriss) February 24, 2020

Her infectious laughter carried on to her next realization, “I have to go back and pick them up!”

Parenting is hard, and many parents often take themselves too seriously. But this mother is certainly not afraid to laugh at herself.

“I can’t believe it, I left my kids — at home,” she said, scarcely able to breathe through her laughter.

She could hardly believe her mistake, explaining that she got in the car and simply left.

“Oh my god, I’m such an idiot. I was half-asleep this morning! WHERE ARE MY KIDS?!” she exclaimed.

In an equally hysterical follow-up video, the mother is seen at home picking up her kids — who, thankfully, are teenage boys and perfectly capable of being left home alone for a while.

Her boys were good-natured about the mishap, laughing themselves and asking if she made it all the way to school before realizing they were not with her.

“MOM!” they grinned.

“I left you!” she laughed repeatedly.

The woman’s genuine laughter and disposition captured the hearts of over 4 million viewers in a matter of days, with many parents able to relate to her parenting adventure made possible by love and coffee.

We wish this adorable mother many restful nights ahead as she still has to tackle the morning commute for the remaining school year.

