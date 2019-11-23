SECTIONS
Slipping 'Big Bang Theory' Spinoff Sneaks in Tasteless Impeachment Attack on Trump

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 23, 2019 at 8:40am
Television producer Chuck Lorre took a jab at President Donald Trump in the end credits of this week’s episode of his CBS program “Young Sheldon.”

“The Big Bang Theory” spinoff contained what’s called a vanity card from Lorre — whose past shows include “Two and a Half Men,” “Mom” and “Dharma & Greg” — in which the successful producer quoted from a recent anti-Trump op-ed by Ron Chernow in The Washington Post.

Chernow, the author of the best selling book “Alexander Hamilton,” titled his piece, which was published in mid-October, “Hamilton pushed for impeachment powers. Trump is what he had in mind.”

For his vanity card, Lorre shared a quote from Hamilton that Chernow used in his op-ed arguing for Trump’s impeachment, Fox News reported.

“When a man unprincipled in private life[,] desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper … despotic in his ordinary demeanour — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity — to join in the cry of danger to liberty — to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ‘ride the storm and direct the whirlwind,’” the Hamilton quote read.

Hamilton’s words were followed by a “special thanks” to Chernow, according to Fox News.

In a more light-hearted poke at Trump last week, Lorre’s vanity card read, “Russia, if you’re reading this, hack into the Nielsen computers and make our ratings higher.”

The reference was, of course, to Trump’s request that he said was made in jest during the 2016 presidential campaign for Russia to find rival Hillary Clinton’s 30,000 missing emails.

Do you think the impeachment inquiry is helping Trump’s re-election chances?

Last fall, Lorre placed a pre-midterm election mocking prayer on a vanity card, in which he asked God to “make thy presence known on November 6th.”

“Of course if you, in your divine wisdom, believe a fascist, hate-filled, fear-mongering, demagogic, truth-shattering, autocratic golf cheater is what we need right now, then, you know, thy will be done,” Lorre added in an apparent reference to Trump.

The Hollywood mogul also asked God to give a special assist to Robert Mueller, who was leading the Russia investigation as special counsel at the time.

Variety reported that “Young Sheldon,” in its third season, lost 700,000 viewers last week from the previous week, with 8.3 million people tuning in.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, like Lorre and Chernow, decided to draw from some wisdom of the past to speak to the current political climate.

On Thursday, she tweeted a paraphrase of the French political scientist and historian Alexis de Tocqueville from his book “Democracy in America.”

Trump tweeted, “A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office. Alexis de Tocqueville.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
