A Small Army: We Finally Know How Many Plainclothes FBI Agents Were in Jan. 6 Crowd, Secretly Embedded by Wray

For years, the country was forced to endure the fallacious narrative that Jan. 6, 2021, was an insurrection by President Donald Trump’s supporters as they stormed the Capitol and sought to overturn the election.

Now, we know this was political theater and a coordinated effort by Trump’s enemies to rid the deep state of him and discredit his entire movement.

According to Just The News, a new post-action report has been released about that day, showing the Federal Bureau of Investigation had a small army embedded in the crowd wearing plain clothes to blend in.

The agents present numbered 274. If this were 10 agents or perhaps 20, it would still raise alarms, but that number could possibly be explained away as inconsequential to how the day unfolded.

However, 274 is significant. That number raises several questions about what these agents did and how much of the actions taken that day were encouraged by them or outright committed by them.

In the report, some agents even expressed apprehension about being there at all, as they felt they were simply tossed into the crowd.

“I wish you all would pay more attention to our safety than what type of masks we wear. If you are going to deploy us to a riot situation, then give us the proper damn safety equipment — helmet, face shield, protective clothing — and training,” one agent complained in their after action report.

The agents did not appear to have a way of identifying who they were to Capitol Police or other law enforcement. What was the actual plan? Did they hope to escalate that day in putting Trump supporters face-to-face with Congress to give the left a golden photo opportunity, making MAGA look like violent revolutionaries?

Were they there to coax the crowd in a certain direction? Or were they actually supposed to do their jobs and quell any violence?

Former FBI Director Chris Wray, according to Just the News, refused to say how many agents were present in testimony to Congress. He’s also denied he would ever use the agency against conservatives, stating in 2023, “The idea that I’m biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background.”

In this same report, agents also communicated that they became worried that the FBI had become a leftist activism cell instead of an agency that fights crime.

“The FBI should make clear to its personnel and the public that, despite its obvious political bias, it ultimately still takes its mission and priorities seriously. It should equally and aggressively investigate criminal activity regardless of the offenders’ perceived race, political affiliations, or motivations; and it should equally and aggressively protect all Americans regardless of perceived race, political affiliations, or motivations,” one agent wrote in a review.

“[The Washington Field Office] is a hopelessly broken office that’s more concerned about wearing masks and recruiting preferred racial/sexual groups than catching actual bad guys,” another agent wrote.

The entire report can be found here.

If Director Kash Patel is truly committed to restoring this agency to any legitimacy it once had, he needs to release every document he has on Jan. 6.

It cannot be said enough how much of a political field day the left had with Jan. 6.

Americans had to endure countless interviews, news specials, documentaries, kangaroo court hearings, and all the posturing imaginable from Democrats and RINOs about that day.

The left kept beating this dead horse for years after the fact. If they really want to talk about it, let’s do it.

