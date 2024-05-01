Share
Commentary

Small Group of Students Defends American Flag from Furious Mob: 'I Love My Country'

 By Johnathan Jones  May 1, 2024 at 8:10am
Students at a violent anti-Israel protest in North Carolina on Tuesday proved there is still hope for the future of the country as they refused to allow the American flag to be replaced with a Palestinian flag.

Far-left agitators hoisted up the flag of rapists and barbarians over the American flag on the Campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They were also recorded throwing objects at students who refused to allow their own country’s flag to be disrespected.

But freelance reporter Bryan Anderson shared a clip on the social media platform X Monday afternoon that showed a mass of students guarding the flag from the angry mob.

They were pelted with water bottles and rocks, Anderson’s video showed.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some readers.

Watch: Sen. John Kennedy on Fire, Torches Climate Professor - 'You Gonna Call Me a Sick F***?'

A person Anderson identified as Jewish UNC student Brendan Rosenblum was seen in the background carrying an Israeli flag while demonstrators targeted him with objects.

In the clip, the students seen shielding the American flag refused to budge when a crowd surrounded them.

One young man shouted multiple times, “I love my country!”

Later, a UNC student named Guillermo Estrada said he was one of the students who refused to allow the far-left loonies on his campus to disrespect Old Glory.

In a thread on X, Estrada said he did not know enough about Israel’s war on terror to comment on the politics of it.

Fraternity Men Who Defended Dignity of US Flag Win Thanks of the Nation - Over $400,000 Raised to 'Throw 'em a Rager'

But he said as the son of immigrants, he felt compelled to defend the flag that the men and women of the U.S. military carry into battle.

Estrada also identified the people protecting the flag as members of UNC fraternities.

WNCN reported that 36 people were detained by police Tuesday at the school for refusing to take down an encampment.

Similar scenes are playing out at universities nationwide as much of America’s youth have been misled by anti-Israeli messaging while the Jewish state fights every day for its survival.

Not only does the country face the constant threat of Islamic violence from the inside, thanks to its tolerance of Muslims, but the people of Israel are also surrounded by neighbors who would love to see them wiped off of the map.

Elements of this country’s extreme left have spent months being the loudest people in rooms as they have advocated for the goals of Israel’s bloodthirsty enemies.

They were the loudest on campus at UNC on Thursday, but as the school’s patriotic students demonstrated, actions speak louder than words.

In a chaotic moment, the school’s fraternities came together and responded with a show of patriotism and quiet strength.

Future American leaders understood the importance of honoring a flag that countless people have died for and that remains a symbol of what unites us all.

