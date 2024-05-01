Small Group of Students Defends American Flag from Furious Mob: 'I Love My Country'

Students at a violent anti-Israel protest in North Carolina on Tuesday proved there is still hope for the future of the country as they refused to allow the American flag to be replaced with a Palestinian flag.

Far-left agitators hoisted up the flag of rapists and barbarians over the American flag on the Campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They were also recorded throwing objects at students who refused to allow their own country’s flag to be disrespected.

But freelance reporter Bryan Anderson shared a clip on the social media platform X Monday afternoon that showed a mass of students guarding the flag from the angry mob.

They were pelted with water bottles and rocks, Anderson’s video showed.

WARNING: The following video contains language that might offend some readers.

Brendan Rosenblum, a junior and Jewish student at UNC-Chapel Hill, had water bottles thrown at him as he stood in the middle of the quad by with an Israeli flag while protesters tried to replace an American flag with a Palestinian one. Classes today have just been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hUkPTXtLxj — Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) April 30, 2024

A person Anderson identified as Jewish UNC student Brendan Rosenblum was seen in the background carrying an Israeli flag while demonstrators targeted him with objects.

In the clip, the students seen shielding the American flag refused to budge when a crowd surrounded them.

Should colleges be expelling students participating in anti-Israel mobs? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (29 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

One young man shouted multiple times, “I love my country!”

Later, a UNC student named Guillermo Estrada said he was one of the students who refused to allow the far-left loonies on his campus to disrespect Old Glory.

(Thread) Today was a sad yet empowering day at Chapel Hill. When I walked to class, I saw the Palestinian flag raised on our quad flag pole, and was immediately upset at the act that these “protestors” had made. I cannot say I am fully educated on the Israel/Palestine conflict pic.twitter.com/tZrZEOSu8a — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

In a thread on X, Estrada said he did not know enough about Israel’s war on terror to comment on the politics of it.

But he said as the son of immigrants, he felt compelled to defend the flag that the men and women of the U.S. military carry into battle.

Estrada also identified the people protecting the flag as members of UNC fraternities.

When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it. — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

My parents started a new life in the United States, a country that has helped them flourish and raise two kids. I grew up in a Military community and saw first hand the sacrifices they make. I will not stand for the disrespect these “protestors” — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

cause for the sake of another country. My LDOC will be memorable in knowing that my fraternity brothers and others fought to keep the flag up. But it was also be memorable in knowing that so many yearn to disrespect it. — Guillermo Estrada (@estradguillermo) April 30, 2024

WNCN reported that 36 people were detained by police Tuesday at the school for refusing to take down an encampment.

Similar scenes are playing out at universities nationwide as much of America’s youth have been misled by anti-Israeli messaging while the Jewish state fights every day for its survival.

Not only does the country face the constant threat of Islamic violence from the inside, thanks to its tolerance of Muslims, but the people of Israel are also surrounded by neighbors who would love to see them wiped off of the map.

Elements of this country’s extreme left have spent months being the loudest people in rooms as they have advocated for the goals of Israel’s bloodthirsty enemies.

They were the loudest on campus at UNC on Thursday, but as the school’s patriotic students demonstrated, actions speak louder than words.

In a chaotic moment, the school’s fraternities came together and responded with a show of patriotism and quiet strength.

Future American leaders understood the importance of honoring a flag that countless people have died for and that remains a symbol of what unites us all.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.