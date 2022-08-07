Small Town Community Rocked As Men Found Dead 'Execution Style' - Stumped Police Offering Reward

Police in Baker County, Florida, are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information that would lead to the arrest of those responsible for the execution-style killings of two men found in the area.

“We are asking anyone who may have information about these brutal murders to call (904) 259-9372 or they can remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477),” the Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday post on Facebook.

Police found the bodies of 54-year-old David Sigers and 49-year-old James Michael Thomas in a home along Steel Bridge Road in North Macclenny after receiving reports from someone who spotted dead bodies in the house.

Police said that they received the call from the unidentified individual at around 11:25 a.m. on Monday.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the bodies of the two men. Both the men appeared to be dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

The sheriff’s office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement subsequently launched an investigation into the incident, scouring the crime scene to identify clues that could point in the direction of the perpetrators.

In a Tuesday news conference, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden said that Sigers had no criminal history, while Thomas had some “minor misdemeanor offenses — nothing since 2019.”

“We can say that these two victims were brutally murdered and may have been targeted,” Rhoden said. “Let’s make no mistake about it, this was an execution-style murder.”

The sheriff said that the men were shot over the past weekend and that there remains no imminent threat to the local community in light of the double homicide.

Do you think police will be able to solve this mystery? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 70% (246 Votes) No: 30% (107 Votes)

“We don’t have any information on suspects at this time.”

“Detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation and are continuing to follow up on leads,” Rhoden said.

At the news conference, Rhoden specifically requested residents of Steel Bridge Road to report to police if they’ve seen any “activity here in the weekend that appeared to be strange or unusual to you.”

“There’s nothing too small,” Rhoden added.

“It has been several years since we have had one,” the sheriff said when asked by reporters about when the area saw its last homicide.

An obituary for Sigers described him as a “lifelong” resident of the county who had graduated from Baker County High School and had served in the United States Army.

Thomas’ obituary described him as a father of four and owner of Bo Thomas Construction LLC. Thomas also graduated from the same high school as Sigers, the Miami Herald reported.

Both men loved hunting, according to their obituaries.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.