Share
News

Small Town in State of Shock After Woman Is Arrested on 18 Heinous Charges

 By Jack Davis  February 20, 2022 at 12:16pm
Share

A Tennessee woman faces 18 counts of statutory rape amid allegations that she had multiple sexual encounters with students at McMinn Central High School.

Melissa Blair, 38, allegedly provided gifts that included vape pens in exchange for sex, according to People.

She also faces four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of forfeiture of personal property, according to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.

Blair has posted $100,000 bail and is next due in court on Feb. 28.

“It was just shocking to hear about something like that going on,” says Evelyn Dean, who lives near the small town of Englewood, where the incidents are alleged to have taken place, according to WTVC.

Trending:
Small Town in State of Shock After Woman Is Arrested on 18 Heinous Charges

The station spoke to the mother of one victim but did not use her name.

“People focus mostly on the perpetrator; they don’t realize how it devastates a family, how the families are at home, and we don’t know what to do next. I have no idea how to go forward with this,” she said.

“I cannot in words describe what it feels like to be going through what we’re going through right now. It is every emotion that you can imagine. And none of them happy,” she said. “This isn’t just about putting a perpetrator behind bars. This is about families healing.”

Is there a sexual pandemic going on in our country?

Christie Teague, an Englewood resident and a mother of a McMinn Central High School student, said families need help.

“My heart just hurts for them because, I mean, I would be livid if it happened to my kids,” she said.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says all nine confirmed victims were students at McMinn Central High School. The students involved were between 14 to 17 years old at the time of the alleged encounters.

District Attorney Steve Crump said there may be more victims.

“In a case like this, it truly is about those who were victimized. It’s not about a headline, it’s not about a trial. It’s about trying to make, as much as possible, our victims whole,” he said.

Teague said other victims need to come forward.

Related:
George Soros Has Ties to Group That Bailed Out Suspect in Attempted Murder of Mayoral Candidate

Parents need to talk to their kids to speak up because it’s not right. It’s just really, really not right,” she said.

Blair was not a school employee, Lee Parkison, director of schools for McMinn County Schools, said Tuesday according to Newsweek.

“She is involved with clubs and things of that nature just like most parents involved with the school,” Parkison explained.

Blair “had a student at the school who has since transferred,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Father Arrested After His 4-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Gun at Police
Kyle Rittenhouse Announces New Plan to 'Hold the Media Accountable for the Lies,' Names Names
The Final Viewer Numbers for the Beijing Olympics Are In - It's a Bloodbath for NBC
Longtime Fox News Host Bob Beckel Dead at 73
Putin Brings Up Old Clinton Discussion in Explosive Speech: 'Something I've Never Talked About Publicly'
See more...

Conversation