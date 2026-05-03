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A Norfolk Southern train is en route on Feb. 14, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio.
A Norfolk Southern train is en route on Feb. 14, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio. (Angelo Merendino / Getty Images)

Small-Town Virginia Mayor Arrested for Showing Up Drunk to Train Derailment

 By Johnathan Jones  May 3, 2026 at 4:30am
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A small-town Virginia mayor was arrested this week after he allegedly showed up intoxicated at the scene of a train derailment.

The derailment and arrest happened this past Tuesday near the West Virginia border, where emergency crews were responding to a Norfolk Southern derailment.

According to WSLS-TV, Rich Creek Mayor Paul Morrison was taken into custody at the scene.

The outlet obtained video of the mayor talking with first responders:

Jail records showed the 57-year-old was arrested by deputies from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office on a public intoxication charge.

Authorities have not released further details about what led directly to the arrest.

Morrison was later released on his own recognizance.

According to the New York Post, Morrison was cuffed and booked after allegedly arriving inebriated at the derailment scene.

The derailment itself involved a train that spilled soybean oil into the Bluestone River.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said the oil was not hazardous.

Related:
Panicking Virginia Democrats Now Think Their Gerrymander Will Fail in Court, Triggering Infighting: Report

Morrison was elected mayor this past November through a write-in campaign.

He won 77 out of 106 votes cast in the town of roughly 700 residents, according to WSLS.

Morrison issued an apology for the arrest on Thursday.

“To my Family, the First Responders, the Town’s Employees, Town Council and the residents of Rich Creek, I would like to offer apologies for my state and any actions on 04/28 at the railroad incident,” the mayor said.

He added that he regretted “any inconvenience as well as embarrassment this may have caused.”

“I am truly sorry to have let you down and can assure you that nothing like this will happen again,” Morrison said.

Court records cited by the New York Post showed Morrison is scheduled to return to court in Giles County on July 7.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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