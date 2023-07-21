Share
'He's A Smart Guy': Trump Reacts to Possible Team-Up With Democrat for 2024 Election Bid

 By Johnathan Jones  July 21, 2023 at 1:37pm
Former President Donald Trump reacted Thursday to suggestions that he should choose long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his running mate.

During a phone conversation with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, Trump was asked about what impact a Kennedy third-party run might have on the election.

“I don’t know, but he’s got great support in the party. He’s got great support in the Democrat Party,” Trump replied.

Trump told Schmitt he has seen polling that shows Kennedy with as much as 23 percent support among Democrats.

“That’s a lot of vote,” he said.

“A lot of people like you and him as a combination, too,” Schmitt said. “I don’t think that can happen, but have you ever thought about that?”

Schmitt then said, “Trump/Kennedy looks good on a bumper sticker.”

Trump responded, “No, but people have suggested it. I read the same things that you do.

“There are a lot of people suggesting it, there’s no question about that,” Trump added. “I’ve known him over the years. He’s a smart guy and well-intentioned. I really believe he’s very well-intentioned.”

Trump has praised Kennedy in recent weeks.

Last month, radio host Howie Carr probed Trump about his thoughts on the son of assassinated former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

“He’s a common sense guy and so am I,” Trump said. “He’s been very nice to me, I’ve actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years.”

“He’s doing really well, I saw a poll, he’s at 22. That’s pretty good! That’s pretty good, doing very well,” Trump added.

Among those who have floated Kennedy as a potential Trump running mate are former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“If [Kari Lake is] not available to be Trump’s VP … Bobby Kennedy would be an excellent choice for Trump to consider,” Bannon said in April.

Bannon said he had previously repeated the suggestion in a public speech and that it was well-received by conservatives he had addressed.

'He's A Smart Guy': Trump Reacts to Possible Team-Up With Democrat for 2024 Election Bid
