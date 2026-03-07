Share
Former President Joe Biden speaks at a celebration of life service for Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 6, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois.
Former President Joe Biden speaks at a celebration of life service for Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. at the House of Hope arena on March 6, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

'Smarter Than Most of You!': Biden Launches Bizarre Defense of His Stuttering at Jesse Jackson Memorial Service

 By Jack Davis  March 7, 2026 at 12:51pm
Former President Joe Biden used part of his speech at the memorial service for Rev. Jesse Jackson on Friday as a chance to highlight his intelligence.

During the Democrat-studded event that mixed praise for the former aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. along with doses of denigration aimed at President Donald Trump, Biden veered off into discussing how he stuttered as a child, according to Fox News.

“If I told you I had a cleft palate or clubfoot, none of you would have laughed,” Biden said. “But it’s okay to laugh at stuttering… It’s the one place where people think you’re stupid.

“Oh, really? I’m a hell of a lot smarter than most of you,” he said.

Biden then shifted back to safer ground, saying, “But all kidding aside, it makes you feel really small.”

Biden also had a prediction about Africa.

“I remember telling Jesse that I knew I knew a guy, in South Africa I was going to go see; name is Nelson Mandela. And, I’m Jesse saying, how are you going? You guys actually see him, by the way,” he said.

“You know, the continent of Africa is going to be the largest continent in the world in terms of population of the year 2050, the largest in the entire world. Watch, man. Watch,” he said.

In December, Biden similarly made the news after a unique pronunciation of America.

Biden was speaking at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference, according to Fox News.

“We just have to get up. As long as we keep the faith… and remember who the hell we are. We’re the United States of Amerigotit, that’s who we are! We’re the U.S.!” Biden said.

Last spring, during a private presentation at Harvard, Biden “reportedly confused Ukraine and Iraq when discussing the continuing war in Eastern Europe,” according to Newsweek.

In February, Biden touted his record in protecting the border.

“Despite everything you read, despite the fact that COVID drove migration to record levels all around the world, the day I left office, border crossings into the United States were lower than the day that I entered that office,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

“That’s just a fact.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
