'Smarter Than Most of You!': Biden Launches Bizarre Defense of His Stuttering at Jesse Jackson Memorial Service

Former President Joe Biden used part of his speech at the memorial service for Rev. Jesse Jackson on Friday as a chance to highlight his intelligence.

During the Democrat-studded event that mixed praise for the former aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. along with doses of denigration aimed at President Donald Trump, Biden veered off into discussing how he stuttered as a child, according to Fox News.

“If I told you I had a cleft palate or clubfoot, none of you would have laughed,” Biden said. “But it’s okay to laugh at stuttering… It’s the one place where people think you’re stupid.

“Oh, really? I’m a hell of a lot smarter than most of you,” he said.

Joe Biden just told the attendees at Jesse Jackson’s memorial service that they’re dumb “I am a hell of a lot smarter than most of you.”pic.twitter.com/0lGmzCsWff — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2026

Biden then shifted back to safer ground, saying, “But all kidding aside, it makes you feel really small.”

Biden also had a prediction about Africa.

“I remember telling Jesse that I knew I knew a guy, in South Africa I was going to go see; name is Nelson Mandela. And, I’m Jesse saying, how are you going? You guys actually see him, by the way,” he said.

🚨 JOE BIDEN TO A CROWD OF BLACKS: “I’m a HELL of a lot smarter than most of you!” Ole Joe’s racism comes straight from the heart. He can’t help it. pic.twitter.com/x1IEQa4BbD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 7, 2026

“You know, the continent of Africa is going to be the largest continent in the world in terms of population of the year 2050, the largest in the entire world. Watch, man. Watch,” he said.

In December, Biden similarly made the news after a unique pronunciation of America.

Biden was speaking at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference, according to Fox News.

“We are the United States of Amerigotit”🤣 pic.twitter.com/n1ZRKw7AmT — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) December 6, 2025

“We just have to get up. As long as we keep the faith… and remember who the hell we are. We’re the United States of Amerigotit, that’s who we are! We’re the U.S.!” Biden said.

Last spring, during a private presentation at Harvard, Biden “reportedly confused Ukraine and Iraq when discussing the continuing war in Eastern Europe,” according to Newsweek.

In February, Biden touted his record in protecting the border.

The sad part is he either actually believes it or is too senile to know it’s a lie. https://t.co/6NRrXubfPD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2026

“Despite everything you read, despite the fact that COVID drove migration to record levels all around the world, the day I left office, border crossings into the United States were lower than the day that I entered that office,” Biden said, according to the New York Post.

“That’s just a fact.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.