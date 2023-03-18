Smiling Man Charged With Homicide After He 'Intentionally Crashed' Into Walmart, According to Police

An 18-year-old man who is charged with intentionally driving a vehicle into a Georgia Walmart flipped off the judge Friday during his first court appearance.

The incident resulted in the death of a 66-year-old Florida man who was in the store at the time.

Khalil Pugh is facing multiple charges in the Wednesday incident, according to WALB-TV. The charges against him are malice murder, felony murder, homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, second-degree criminal damage to property, reckless driving, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and entering automobiles.

Thomasville police said Friday they believe Pugh, who flashed a smile when his mug shot was taken, drove into the store on purpose, according to WCTV-TV.

NEW: This 18-year-old man is now charged after investigators say he plowed his vehicle through a front entrance of the Walmart in Thomasville yesterday, killing one customer and injuring another. Khalil Pugh, seen smiling in his mug shot. pic.twitter.com/7CgV1OUJsH — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) March 16, 2023

On Friday, Pugh was denied bond during a court hearing, after which held up both middle fingers at the judge.

“Get it together,” someone in the courtroom told him.

“That’s what you call having no remorse,” an officer said.

If found guilty, should he be sentenced to death? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (390 Votes) No: 3% (13 Votes)

Pugh was then removed from the courtroom.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Pugh was driving a Toyota Camry through the store’s parking lot before the vehicle crashed through the front doors of the store.

Kenneth Kennedy was leaving at the time. He was struck and killed by the car.

Thomasville police said Pugh “was involved in a series of entering autos at a separate location just prior to traveling to Wal-Mart,” according to WCTV.

After the crash, police said Pugh attempted to flee but was prevented from doing so by bystanders at the scene.

TVL PD now say Pugh intentionally rammed the car into Walmart.

“The investigation has also shown that Khalil Pugh

intentionally crashed the vehicle through the Walmart doors, striking the pedestrian(s) in the process. ” @SavannahWCTV shared this pic of Pugh in court. pic.twitter.com/6rKFpIACFU — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) March 17, 2023

A passenger was reported in the vehicle with Pugh.

“We’re trying to piece this all together as to why he was traveling that speed in the parking lot,” Georgia State Patrol Sgt. John Vanlandingham said, according to WCTV-TV.

A Walmart representative said, “We’re heartbroken to learn what has happened, and our sympathies go out to everyone affected. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.