Smiling Man Charged With Homicide After He 'Intentionally Crashed' Into Walmart, According to Police

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2023 at 10:50am
An 18-year-old man who is charged with intentionally driving a vehicle into a Georgia Walmart flipped off the judge Friday during his first court appearance.

The incident resulted in the death of a 66-year-old Florida man who was in the store at the time.

Khalil Pugh is facing multiple charges in the Wednesday incident, according to WALB-TV. The charges against him are malice murder, felony murder, homicide by vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to murder, second-degree criminal damage to property, reckless driving, driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and entering automobiles.

Thomasville police said Friday they believe Pugh, who flashed a smile when his mug shot was taken, drove into the store on purpose, according to WCTV-TV.

On Friday, Pugh was denied bond during a court hearing, after which held up both middle fingers at the judge.

“Get it together,” someone in the courtroom told him.

“That’s what you call having no remorse,” an officer said.

Pugh was then removed from the courtroom.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Pugh was driving a Toyota Camry through the store’s parking lot before the vehicle crashed through the front doors of the store.

Kenneth Kennedy was leaving at the time. He was struck and killed by the car.

Thomasville police said Pugh “was involved in a series of entering autos at a separate location just prior to traveling to Wal-Mart,” according to WCTV.

After the crash, police said Pugh attempted to flee but was prevented from doing so by bystanders at the scene.

A passenger was reported in the vehicle with Pugh.

“We’re trying to piece this all together as to why he was traveling that speed in the parking lot,” Georgia State Patrol Sgt. John Vanlandingham said, according to WCTV-TV.

A Walmart representative said, “We’re heartbroken to learn what has happened, and our sympathies go out to everyone affected. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
